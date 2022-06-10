Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 High-Dividend TSX Financial Stocks to Buy Today

3 High-Dividend TSX Financial Stocks to Buy Today

The TSX financial sector has some great high-yield stocks to buy.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing can be very lucrative in Canada. Our leading industries comprise many safe, reliable, blue-chip companies that have paid some of the most consistent and high-yielding dividends throughout the last 20 years.

Not all dividend companies are equal, though. Some companies have a consistent history of increasing dividends and maintaining payouts. Others are known for their exceptionally high yields. Today, we’ll be focusing on two companies that exhibit the latter from the financial sector.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

As one of Canada’s “Big Six” banks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) offers a great combination of a solid balance sheet, good management, and attractive valuation ratios. The stock has a great history of beating earnings estimates and delivering on forecasts and guidance.

In terms of dividends, CM currently pays $2.59 per share for a yield of 4.63%. This is very high compared to the overall TSX, and even the rest of the financial sector The payout ratio is 43.52%, which is sustainable. The stock goes ex-dividend on June 27, so buy before then if you want the payout.

SunLife Financial

As one of Canada’s three leading life insurance companies, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) occupies an important role in the financial sector. The company has matured into an industry mainstay, boasting strong margins and a large amount of cash on the balance sheet.

In terms of dividends, SLF current pays $1.11 per share for a yield of 5.25%. Historically, SLF has always paid strong dividends, with a five-year average yield of 5.08%. The stock recently went ex-dividend on May 31, so investors buying now will have to wait until the next quarter for a payout.

Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) can be thought of as a diversified holding company, with controlling interests in investment management, brokerages, life insurance, and wealth management, along with a portfolio of other businesses across various industries.

Thanks to its strong cash-generating portfolio, POW pays a high dividend of $1.98 per share for a great yield of 5.37% and a strong five-year average yield of 5.25%. The stock goes ex-dividend on June 29, so consider buying before then if you want to snag the upcoming dividend.

The Foolish takeaway

Buying these three stocks and reinvesting the dividends can snowball quickly over time, leading to a high total return. However, as with all investments, diversification is key. Concentrating a dividend portfolio in these three companies could expose you to the risk of either underperforming or even going bankrupt. There is no guarantee that the Canadian financial sector will outperform in the future. Consider seeking out additional dividend stocks from other TSX sectors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Notice to Buyers: Home Prices Could Drop 15% by Year-End 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Higher interest rates are beginning to slow activity in the housing market, although homebuyers will have to wait longer for…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Oil vs. Food: Where Should You Park Your Cash?

| Adam Othman

Oil might be the right choice for your short-term investment needs, whereas your food commodity investments may take longer to…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Deals: 2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have helped make some RRSP investors quite rich.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

This Calgary REIT Has Compounded Book Value at 15% for 20 Years!

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Real estate stock Mainstreet Equity (TSX:MEQ) should be on your radar.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Safely Outpace a 6.8% Inflation Rate

| Adam Othman

Thanks to their liquidity, it might be smarter even to keep your emergency reserves in stocks, so they don't shrink…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks Worth Adding to Your TFSA in This Volatile Environment

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three defensive bets can be excellent additions to your TFSA in this volatile environment.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed TFSA

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving TFSA investors seeking passive income a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Dividend TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Today

| Tony Dong

The TSX energy sector has some great high-yield stocks to buy.

Read more »