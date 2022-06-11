Home » Investing » Got $500? How to Create a $200/Month Passive-Income Portfolio

Got $500? How to Create a $200/Month Passive-Income Portfolio

Motley Fool investors can create a $200 per month passive-income portfolio if they have time and consistency on their side.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

It’s a hard time for Motley Fool investors and Canadian investors in general. There’s a lot of negativity surrounding the stock market, and it’s, of course, warranted. The market dropped by 10.8% between the end of March and mid-May. But now, we’re starting to see a climb in the right direction.

Still, it’s a scary time, so I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to invest all that much. If you’re just starting out, you likely don’t have all that much to invest and don’t know where to put it in this uncertain market.

Today, I’m going to help you out by suggesting you put just a small stake aside. Try to do that on a consistent basis, and you can great a $200-per-month passive-income portfolio.

Let’s get it started

First off, let’s start by creating that $500 each year. Not everyone has $500 available all the time, so if you received some cash and are looking to invest, that’s great! But what about next year and the year after that?

I’d start by making a plan for creating savings you’re comfortable with investing. If that’s just $500 per year and that’s good enough for you, then that’s good enough for me. To do that, figure out how much you need to put aside each month, each paycheque, or even each week. In those cases, it would come to $41.67, $20.83, and $8.92, respectively.

Looking at those numbers, see what makes sense to you. Does it mean putting that $8.92 aside by cutting out eating for lunch once a week? Or maybe you get rid of a monthly subscription service. Look over your budget and see where you can afford to find the room and make it work.

Create consistency

Once you’ve identified the cash you can carry forward, set up automated contributions. These can occur as little or as often as you want. So, let’s say you want that $20.83 out of your account each paycheque. You can make an automated contribution in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or whatever account you choose, and the money will go there without you even thinking about it.

Next up, you’ll want to consistently invest in a strong company that provides dividends. Considering this is about earning passive income, you need to create that passive income by investing in a passive-income stock on a regular basis.

Regular could mean again putting that $20.83 in your stock every time you get paid, or once a month, or once a year! Another option is to create alerts for when a share price drops by 5% or something to see quick returns. Whatever your method, make sure you’re consistent.

A stock to consider

If you want long-term passive income, choose a company that’s been around for a long time. You can get that from any of the Big Six banks, but I would choose Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM). The bank has reinvigorated its image, providing more focus to customer satisfaction, its digital presence, and expanding its operations. Furthermore, it has the best dividend of the batch!

If you want to make that $200 per month right away, it would mean investing $50,010 today. But remember, you only have $500. So, today that would give you passive income of $24, which is not that exciting.

Bottom line

But remember, we’re looking at creating a consistent investing strategy. Looking at historical data, we can see that CIBC stock has grown its shares and dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 6.72% and 6.31%, respectively. If you invested $500 each year towards it, you could create a $200-per-month portfolio in under 24 years!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Grab Passive Income of up to 6% From 2 Canadian REITs

| Kay Ng

Rising interest rates are providing buying opportunities in high-yield REITs. Here are a couple you should consider buying.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks for RRSP Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look attractive right now for RRSP investors focused on total returns.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Let 2 Consumer Staple Stocks Make Money While You Sleep

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can sleep easy and earn recurring passive-income streams from a pair of high-yield consumer staple stocks.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

XDV vs. XEI vs. CDZ: Which BlackRock Dividend ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

BlackRock's top Canadian dividend ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks to Invest in June 2022

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian corporations have a strong dividend payment history. Moreover, their payouts are well protected, despite the tough business environment.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With Dividend Yields of Over 5%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three cheap dividend stocks could be excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock: Is it Set to Take Off Again?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock soared by 53% in 2022 but then fell back in the market correction. Could another climb be…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Dividend TSX Financial Stocks to Buy Today

| Tony Dong

The TSX financial sector has some great high-yield stocks to buy.

Read more »