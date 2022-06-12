Home » Investing » 2 REITs to Buy Instead of Real Estate as Interest Rates Rise

2 REITs to Buy Instead of Real Estate as Interest Rates Rise

The Bank of Canada plans to raise the interest rates again to fight the rampaging inflation. This will severely impact the ROI of real estate investment through financing.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

High inflation is currently a global phenomenon. Many countries are experiencing an inflation rate higher than they have seen in decades, including Canada, which hasn’t seen such a high rate in three decades. The government is taking steps to arrest the situation, but they have their limitations and, usually, unintended consequences.  

For example, the Bank of Canada plans to raise the interest rates again to fight the rampaging inflation. This will severely impact the ROI of real estate investment if you are going through the financing route. However, this cannot be considered an unintended consequence, as it will also help deflate the housing bubble, hopefully by a decent margin.

Investing in real estate when you have enough money for a decent down payment works well when you can land an adequately low interest rate. It was an apt strategy during the pandemic when the interest rates were at an all-time low, but now, you might be better off diverting that capital towards REITs.

An undervalued and discounted REIT

Even though many Canadian REITs are heavily discounted right now, few can match the size of the discount tag on Minto Apartment REIT (TSX:MI.UN). This REIT is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 4.6, making it relatively undervalued. It’s also heavily discounted and is trading at a price almost 33% down from its pre-pandemic one.

Due to the REIT’s less-than-generous dividends, the yield is just 2.6%, even with a sharp decline. But it might still be a promising investment thanks to its capital-appreciation potential, especially if you look at the REIT’s track record before the pandemic.

It’s highly likely that once the uncertainty is gone from the real estate market, the stock will start rising at its former pace, and it will be the growth you want to capture, especially at the current discount.

A stable and high-yield REIT

If you are not interested in the residential real estate due to the current uncertainty, there is a commercial REIT that might be worth considering: NorthWest Health Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). It has a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare properties.

The diversification is both geographic and asset oriented, as the REIT’s portfolio includes different types of healthcare properties, including hospitals and administration buildings.

The portfolio is spread out over eight countries, which puts another layer of safety over its already safe business orientation. Healthcare businesses tend to be steady and prefer to stay in the exact locations for a long time, which can contribute to longer leases.

The REIT offers a healthy 6.12% yield, and the stock is relatively stable. In the last five years, it has risen roughly 21% and has proven to be quite resilient against market crashes and dips.

Foolish takeaway

A combination of the two REITs can offer you both income and capital appreciation, just like a real estate asset would. And if you consider the high cost of financing your real estate asset, especially after the upcoming interest rates, the REITs are a significantly wiser investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $150,000 in 15 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a lot of strong growth stocks that might help you grow your money 10-fold in just 15 years…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? How to Create a $200/Month Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors can create a $200 per month passive-income portfolio if they have time and consistency on their side.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Grab Passive Income of up to 6% From 2 Canadian REITs

| Kay Ng

Rising interest rates are providing buying opportunities in high-yield REITs. Here are a couple you should consider buying.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks for RRSP Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look attractive right now for RRSP investors focused on total returns.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Let 2 Consumer Staple Stocks Make Money While You Sleep

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can sleep easy and earn recurring passive-income streams from a pair of high-yield consumer staple stocks.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

XDV vs. XEI vs. CDZ: Which BlackRock Dividend ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

BlackRock's top Canadian dividend ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks to Invest in June 2022

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian corporations have a strong dividend payment history. Moreover, their payouts are well protected, despite the tough business environment.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With Dividend Yields of Over 5%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three cheap dividend stocks could be excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »