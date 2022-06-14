Home » Investing » TFSA or RRSP: How to Turn Your $10,000 Into $100,000

TFSA or RRSP: How to Turn Your $10,000 Into $100,000

There are growth stocks, and then there are these stable growth stocks on the TSX today that could see your TFSA and RRSP increase 10-fold.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Piggy bank next to a financial report

Image source: Getty Images.

Motley Fool investors who want to create substantial wealth need not worry about today’s market downturn. While the downturn is scary, long-term investments are what really pay out. In fact, you can turn a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) from $10,000 into $100,000 quite easily.

All it takes is a consistent strategy — one that should be discussed with your financial advisor. They will help you create a budget, decide how much risk you’re comfortable taking on, and how to meet your long-term goals.

By doing this, you’ll see practically any stock climb 10-fold over the years, but not every stock. So, today I’m going to look at two choices I would make that should continue seeing strong gains — strong enough to turn your $10,000 into $100,000, based on your TFSA and RRSP.

An RRSP stock

If you’re looking for a long-term investment that’s going to grow 10-fold over the next few decades, I would consider putting it in your RRSP over a TFSA. The RRSP does have options for if you want to take out funds earlier. However, mostly you will be taxed should you take funds out.

With this in mind, it’s a great choice if you want to create retirement funds. That means choosing a stock that will see strong, stable growth in the years to come. Furthermore, you likely want to have passive income that you can reinvest in the stock on the TSX today.

So, a strong choice to me would be the energy sector, but specifically renewable stocks. These are going to be a significant growth opportunity over the next few decades, with a few bumps before then. Of the renewable stocks, I’d choose Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP).

Brookfield offers a diversified portfolio of assets around the world. It’s creating partnerships throughout Europe where there’s a massive transition to renewable power. Shares are up 196% over the last decade, with returns even higher when dividends are included.

Let’s say you were to see shares continue to grow at this pace and reinvested dividends in your RRSP. Motley Fool investors could see your $10,000 on the TSX today turn into over $100,000 in just 18 years.

A TFSA stock

For a TFSA, you may need that cash sooner. So, you want two things to happen. First, you want it to grow as quickly as possible while still remaining stable. Then you want the option to take it out tax free at any point.

With that in mind, the TFSA for Motley Fool investors is perfect for those saving for a house, car, or even just an emergency fund. Besides, even if you don’t use it, you can always put it towards retirement in the future. So, it’s a jack-of-all-trades type of portfolio.

For that, I would choose a company like CGI Group (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB). This tech stock has been around for decades and yet hasn’t suffered like many other tech stocks. That’s because it has a growth-through-acquisition strategy that’s been working for decades.

Shares are up 318% in the last decade along for your TFSA on the TSX today. If the company keeps this solid pace, it offers a CAGR of an incredible 16.23% as of writing. Now, you don’t get a dividend yield, and that’s a drawback. But you do get substantial and stable growth that’s seen its way through multiple downturns.

To increase your $10,000 investment on the TSX today into $100,000, it would take under 16 years.

Foolish takeaway

No matter what your goals are, Motley Fool investors can use their TFSA and RRSP to reach them. These stocks on the TSX today offer strong, stable opportunities for growth that you can take out when the time is right. In just under two decades, you could have two portfolios with over $100,000 to brag about.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends CGI GROUP INC CL A SV.

More on Stocks for Beginners

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Holders Should Avoid This BIG Mistake if the Stock Market Crashes

| Jitendra Parashar

Many TFSA investors tend to get nervous amid a market crash and sell their stock holdings in big losses, missing…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 2 Top Stocks Are Better Buys Than the Market in a Recession

| Kay Ng

New investors can start investing in Berkshire Hathaway and Brookfield Asset Management now, as they're starting to look attractive.

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock Price Headed to $15 Per Share?

| Jitendra Parashar

New emerging macro challenges could further delay Air Canada’s post-pandemic financial recovery and take its stock lower.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Buy These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you worried about the state of the stock market? Rely on these three blue-chip stocks!

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

Warren Buffett’s Top Investing Strategies for New Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even new investors know about Warren Buffett, but here are the main strategies you need to know before starting to…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

2 Dependable TSX Stocks to Buy in a Volatile Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The Canadian stock market has been ruthless as of late. Despite the volatility, here are two dependable TSX stocks I’ve…

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

Looking to Buy Canadian Stocks Today? Here Are 5 Ratios to Help Mitigate Your Risk

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to buy Canadian stocks while they're cheap, here are five key ratios that will help you mitigate…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: It’s a Great Time to Buy These Stocks for Your TFSA!

| Robin Brown

The best time to load up on top Canadian stocks is in a correction. Here's two perfect stocks for your…

Read more »