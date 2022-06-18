Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 3 Safe TSX Stocks You Can Always Count on

TFSA Investors: 3 Safe TSX Stocks You Can Always Count on

These three TSX stocks will not disappoint in the next few decades and have the histories to prove it.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an ideal way to put your cash aside for whenever you need it. While the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is a great for investing for retirement, obviously, the TFSA is great for pretty much everything else.

You can take out that cash if you need it during an emergency. You can save for your child’s education. You can use it to buy a house, a car, or, heck, a cottage if you can! And take it out at any time, tax free. The same cannot be said for an RRSP.

But a TFSA should still have a long-term goal in mind, and that means looking for long-term TSX stocks. Today, I’m going to focus on three you can always count on.

Royal Bank

The biggest bank by market capitalization among the Big Six banks is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY). With a market capitalization of about $178 billion, the Canadian bank has a long history of creating wealth for its clients and its investors.

Royal Bank stock continues to expand throughout the world, including emerging markets. Yet it’s supported by its wealth and commercial management sector. It recently boosted its dividend, offering a yield of 3.89%. Yet it’s still cheap trading at just 11.07 times earnings.

Shares are down 6% year to date but up 143% in the last decade. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.13%.

Canadian Utilities

If you want stability, one of the TSX stocks you need to consider is Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). This is the only Dividend King on the TSX today, with 50 years of dividend growth behind it. That’s 50 years of growing through acquisitions, and finding new revenue streams within the utility and energy sector.

Yet again, the $10.6 billion company has seen shares dwindle over the past few months with the market correction. The company boosted its dividend most recently in February, which is consistent with the last few years, even with the pandemic and market downturn underway. Yet it remains a cheap buy, trading at 2.08 times book value.

Shares of this TSX stock are actually up 7% year to date but only 18% in the last decade, with some ups and downs along the way. But given its stable dividend, this is certainly a solid long-term buy.

Brookfield Renewable

It might seem like a poor time to get into renewable energy, given recent performance. But that’s simply not the case when it comes with long-term investors in Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP). The diversified renewable energy company offers assets in every clean energy area around the world.

Further, it has the history to back it up. The $28.67 billion company has been around for decades, supported by its parent company, which has been around since the 1880s! Brookfield Renewable offers a dividend of 3.5% and has an astounding future price-to-earnings ratio of 1,670!

With shares down 1.5% year to date, falling from all-time highs in January 2021, it’s a great time to jump on the stock. Even as it fights through soaring inflation. Long-term, clean energy assets are the future. You’ll continue to receive a solid dividend as shares grow higher.

Shares are up 196% in the last decade, with its dividend more than doubling in that time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 Perfect TSX Stocks to Fight Off Recession Fears

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are perfect for those wanting companies that can cover themselves in a recession but provide you with…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks Trading Close to Their Record Highs as Markets Hit New Lows

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is it time to place your bets on these winners amid the market correction?

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Incredibly Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy in the Market Correction

| Robin Brown

Here are three incredibly cheap TSX stocks to load up on during the current stock market correction.

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 17

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain highly volatile today, as the risk-off phase continues amid fears about a looming recession.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

3 Great Value Stocks for Every Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Recent market volatility has exposed several great value stocks for investors to buy at a discount. Here are three options…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Stocks for Beginners

Looking for a Diversified Portfolio? Start Here

| Demetris Afxentiou

Establishing a portfolio of great investments isn’t as hard as it sounds. New investors looking for a diversified portfolio can…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Strategies to Survive Another Interest Rate Hike

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With interest rate hikes continuing, here's how Canadian investors can protect themselves, create income, and set themselves up for growth.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

With the market down, now is a great time to buy and hold these top stocks in a TFSA portfolio…

Read more »