Home » Investing » Buyer’s Market: 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now!

Buyer’s Market: 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now!

As market conditions worsen, it continues to become more advantageous for those investors looking for the best Canadian stocks to buy.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Generally, the term buyer’s market is colloquially used when referencing the real estate market. However, any industry or sector can go through periods referred to as a buyer’s market. And right now, with so many Canadian stocks trading cheap and worth a buy, there’s no question that the TSX is in a buyer’s market.

A buyer’s market happens when market fundamentals are causing prices to fall significantly, putting buyers in a more advantageous position than sellers. This is typically due to a shift in supply and demand.

And with the economy facing significant tailwinds and many investors worried about how it will perform in the short-term, that’s exactly what we’re seeing.

So as more investors are looking to sell stocks and there is less capital in markets now as interest rates rise, naturally, the prices of stocks are going to fall significantly.

Therefore, if you have cash to invest, you’re in an advantageous position and can use the opportunity to buy some of the best Canadian stocks while they trade at meaningful discounts.

One of, if not the most famous quotes that Warren Buffett has ever said is, “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

Therefore, as long as you’re willing to take a long-term position and find stocks that you know have years and even decades of growth potential, then buying now and throughout this correction is one of the best times to do so.

So if you’re looking to find Canadian stocks to buy today that offer investors the best value, here is one of the top companies to consider.

One of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy while it’s severely undervalued

If you’re looking to take advantage of the current market environment and the fact that so many Canadian stocks are trading cheaply, then one of the best stocks to buy now is goeasy (TSX:GSY), the specialty finance company.

Throughout 2022 goeasy’s stock has lost over 44% of its value, and, in total, since it peaked, the stock has lost roughly 55% of its value. It’s worth noting, too, that almost all of the selloff in goeasy’s stock has come as a result of the market environment. If anything, the company has continued to perform exceptionally well, even as its share price has declined significantly.

Because goeasy loans to predominantly sub-prime borrowers, and because the economic environment has become riskier, investors are concerned that goeasy could see an increase in delinquencies of its loans.

However, for years, it’s built an incredibly stable business. Furthermore, for the company to stop losing money and hit its breakeven point, its charge-offs would have to jump by roughly 2.5 times — a massive amount.

Therefore, after the significant selloff so far this year, there’s a significant opportunity as goeasy is undoubtedly one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

And with the stock trading below $100 a share, not only does its dividend offer an attractive yield of 3.75%, but the stock also trades at just 7.8 times its forward earnings.

Therefore, if you’re looking for the best Canadian stocks to buy now, goeasy is one of my top recommendations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

1 Fabulous Tech Stock to Buy in This Correction

| Kay Ng

Growth investors should research this fabulous tech stock for the potential to buy on the cheap in this market correction.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Good Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in the Market Correction

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

How Should You Invest in a Highly Volatile Bear Market?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can follow strategies such as dollar-cost averaging in order to benefit from falling stock prices in 2022.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Protect Your Wealth From Sky-High Inflation

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) and Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) are two great inflation fighters for TFSA investors rattled by the latest CPI report.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Investing

Housing Crash? Not if You’re Invested in These 3 REITs

| Andrew Button

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) is doing pretty well, despite the housing market crash.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Bank Stocks

75-Basis-Point Rate Hike? Here’s What it Means for Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Aggressive rate increases dampen investors’ sentiment and send share prices tumbling, because the hikes can impact corporate earnings or profits.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Investing

Buy These 3 Stocks if the 2022 Dip Follows the Pandemic Trajectory

| Adam Othman

While the recovery may not be as swift or even of the same magnitude, the current TSX fall may offer…

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress could continue to keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Read more »