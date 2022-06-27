Home » Investing » West Fraser Stock: A Sneaky Growth Stock No One Talks About

West Fraser Stock: A Sneaky Growth Stock No One Talks About

West Fraser (TSX:WFG)(NYSE:WFG) stock has been a sneaky growth stock when it comes to its dividend.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian investors continue to seek out a solid growth stock on the TSX today, especially after this year full of loss. But along with growth, investors want strong dividends. And yet no one is mentioning West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFG)(NYSE:WFG), which currently has both.

Today, we’re going to get into West Fraser stock and see why not only is it a solid company to hold now but the perfect play during today’s market downturn.

An industry staple

Shares of West Fraser stock are down year to date. But the fall has been far less dramatic than many other companies. Shares are down 14% year to date, with shares falling last week before starting to rebound once more. Over the weekend alone, shares recovered 6% with the market rebound. And that could come from its position as a necessary stock.

West Fraser stock is in the timber industry, and that is a strong industry to be in during a poor economic situation. Timber is used for everything from paper to buildings, and that makes it a necessary product that the world simply cannot be without.

And we’ve certainly seen this during the company’s earnings reports.

Latest earnings growth

West Fraser stock has seen massive growth lately, even during poor weather conditions — never mind poor market conditions. The growth stock saw net profit climb 64% from the same time in 2021 to US$1.09 billion. This came despite transportation issues, mill challenges, and supply-chain demands.

Revenue for the company increased 33% to US$3.11 billion in the first quarter of 2022. It was expected to earn US$2.93 billion in revenue, beating estimates. What’s exciting is that, despite weather challenges, it managed to create strong demand, and that looks to continue down the line.

The biggest long-term issue would be the rise in interest rates for the growth stock. This could lead to lower home construction and wood building products. While there is a risk, it should also be noted that there is a backlog by many construction companies to build projects, so investors shouldn’t be too concerned.

Dividend jump

Meanwhile, West Fraser stock just increased its dividend by 20% during the latest earnings report. It now offers a dividend yield of 1.59% for investors. That comes to $1.53 per share on an annual basis. Furthermore, you can pick up the dividend while the company still offers incredible value.

Right now, West Fraser stock trades at just 2.52 times earnings. It trades at a price-to-book ratio of just 0.82, and its debt-to-equity ratio sits at 0.07! So, it has more than enough equity to cover its debts, providing investors with strong value if they were to pick up the stock today.

Finally, you could see shares climb by 54% in the next year, if analysts are right in their consensus price target. So, if investors were to put $5,000 towards West Fraser stock, they would get a dividend of $77.27, along with potential returns of $2,778 in share growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Inflation Investing: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

TFSA income investors can get dividend yields of better than 6% to help offset the impacts of high inflation.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Invest it in Real Estate

| Kay Ng

If you've got an extra $1,000, you should check out cheap REITs like Allied Properties (TSX:AP.UN) for juicy income.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate: 2 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Own Today

| Adam Othman

The recent correction in the real estate sector has made several real estate stocks like these two attractive to income-seeking…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks for TFSA and RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look undervalued today and should be good to buy for a self-directed TFSA or RRSP.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Is it Time to Sell Oil Stocks?

| Adam Othman

The energy sector pullback has rattled Canadian investors because of its impact on the broader economy, but it might be…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividend Income: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

TFSA income investors now have a chance to buy some top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look oversold and now offer attractive yields for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns.

Read more »