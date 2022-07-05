Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Monthly Paying Passive-Income Stocks to Buy in July

3 Monthly Paying Passive-Income Stocks to Buy in July

These three passive-income stocks could be safe bets in July, as recession fears continue to hurt sentiments.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

As concerns about a potential recession in the near term continue to haunt stock investors across the globe, it makes sense for long-term investors to add some quality passive-income stocks to their portfolios. While a steeper market crash may also take these stocks downward, fundamentally strong, passive-income stocks will likely continue rewarding their investors with solid dividends.

In this article, I’ll highlight three of the best Canadian passive-income stocks to buy in July that pay dividends on a monthly basis.

Keyera stock

Keyera (TSX:KEY) is a Calgary-based oil and gas transportation and infrastructure company that fell by 7.2% in June to $29.40 per share amid the broader market correction. It currently has an impressive annual dividend yield of 6.4% and distributes dividends on a monthly basis.

Despite facing COVID-driven industry-wide challenges, Keyera continued to increase its dividends in 2020, reflecting the energy company’s focus on rewarding its investors even in difficult times. Crude oil prices have eased slightly in the last month. Nonetheless, they continue to hover well above the US$100 per barrel level. This factor, along with consistent demand, should help Keyera post strong profitability in the coming quarters.

While it’s yet to announce its July dividend, this Canadian passive-income stock distributed a $0.16-per-share dividend in June with an ex-dividend date of June 21.

Savaria stock

Savaria (TSX:SIS) could be another safe bet for passive-income investors in July. This Laval-based, patient-care firm mainly focuses on providing accessibility solutions for the physically challenged like stairlifts, platform lifts, and residential and commercial elevators. It currently has a market cap of about $838 million, as SIS stock trades with 32% year-to-date losses at $13.04 per share.

In the first quarter, Savaria registered a 63.8% YoY (year-over-year) positive growth in its total revenue to $183.5 million with the help of strong demand in the residential sector. Last year, Savaria acquired a Swedish company Handicare Group to expand its market reach, which continued to help the company improve its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in Q1. While higher shipping cost amid temporary inflationary pressures affected its EBITDA margin, its long-term growth outlook still remains strong with consistently rising global demand for its products.

This Canadian passive-income stock currently offers an annual dividend yield of slightly less than 4%, and its July dividend stands at 4.17 cents per share, payable on July 8.

Freehold Royalties stock

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is my third pick on the list of fundamentally strong monthly paying TSX dividend stocks. This energy company, with a market cap of about $2 billion, mainly focuses on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalties. Freehold Royalties has a strong annual dividend yield of nearly 6.8% at the moment, as its stock trades at $12.74 per share after losing 19% of its value in June.

In the first quarter, Freehold registered an outstanding 400% YoY jump in its adjusted earnings to $0.25 per share, as consistently rising demand for energy products drove its sales up by 138% from a year ago. Street analysts expect its strong earnings-growth trend to remain intact in the ongoing year as Freehold’s 2022 earnings are estimated to be around $1.30 per share — significantly higher than its adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share in 2021.

Moreover, its long-term growth potential remains strong, as the company continues to focus on strategic acquisitions within Canada and the United States to accelerate its growth further. In June, this Canadian passive-income stock announced a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on July 15.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD., KEYERA CORP, and Savaria Corp. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold REIT Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three REIT stocks provide a solid path towards growth after the bear market and steady passive income through dividends…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Growth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Market Pullback

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors finally have another chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy as Valuations Come Down

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX stocks that may be worth a look for investors looking to pick up equities at…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap, Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High Yields and Growing Distributions

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield stocks should be good to buy today for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

| Kay Ng

Some of the best ways to invest for retirement are investing in yourself, dividend stocks, and real estate, including REITs.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Retire in a Recession

| Puja Tayal

Recession fears haunt Canada. Retiring in a recession could be a nightmare, but you can convert it into an opportunity.…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe (Low-Volatility) TSX Dividend Stocks to Invest in July

| Sneha Nahata

Amid ongoing volatility, earn worry-free dividend yields from these low beta stocks.

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

3 Real Estate Stocks to Track as the Market Tumbles

| Adam Othman

Different real estate stocks will slide (if they fall) differently as the market turns ugly, and tracking them to find…

Read more »