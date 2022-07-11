3 Dividend Stocks at 7% to Buy in a Bear Market and Lock Up Now!

These three dividend stocks offer over 7% in dividends if you pick them up now and are due to keep growing for shareholders.

At the time of writing this article, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there to consider for their high yields. Right now, we all could use them. What’s more, Motley Fool investors want to pick up dividend stocks they don’t have to worry about in the future.

Today, I’m going to be looking at three solid dividend stocks you can pick up today knowing full well they’ll last. Not only that, but each offers you a dividend above 7% you can lock in today!

A solid ETF

First up, Motley Fool investors should consider picking up an exchange-traded fund (ETF) when looking for dividend stocks. Here, the portfolio does the heavy lifting for you, and BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSX:ZWU) is a superb option.

First off, you’re getting into the industry of utilities. This is a stable industry that has plenty of growth made for it in the future. No matter what, the world needs to keep the lights on. So, utility companies will keep on going, providing you with a defensive means of seeing revenue climb.

As for this ETF in particular, it’s a strong perform with share growth of 66% in the last decade and is even still up 2% year to date. That’s compared to the TSX today, which is down 10.4% as of writing. And when you pick up this ETF among other dividend stocks, you can lock in a yield of 7.52%.

A $10,000 investment in ZWU would bring in $738 in dividends per year.

Setting up for senior living

The Canadian population is ever aging, but one significant part of that population are baby boomers. As baby boomers age, senior living and care homes will certainly see an uptick in both residents, but also in creating more homes for this population.

That means an investment in a company like Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a great future investment — especially if you’re reaching senior status! You can now bring in a solid yield of 7.17% as of writing. The company continues to make good progress, even during this bear market, making it one of the dividend stocks you should consider before it booms. Future acquisitions and expanding opportunities are certainly in the cards for this long-term-care provider.

A $10,000 investment in Sienna stock would bring in $723 per year.

Get in on interest rates

If interest rates are going to be rising, you might as well take advantage of a company that will benefit from it. One such company would be Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSX:AI). The company is a non-bank lender, providing mortgages to real estate communities across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. This includes everything from residences to land financing.

Analysts identified the company as one of the dividend stocks with a defensive approach to investing. The company should continue seeing growth in the medium term thanks to a strong portfolio and a well-supported dividend. Further, it’s one of the dividend stocks trading at a valuable 11.44 times earnings, and 1.02 times book value. And right now, Atrium stock offers a 7.78% dividend yield!

A $10,000 investment in Atrium would bring in $787 in annual dividend income for Motley Fool investors.