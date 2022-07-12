Home » Investing » 1 Energy Stock to Buy and 1 to Sell Right Now

1 Energy Stock to Buy and 1 to Sell Right Now

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and the producers could be at risk of considerable downside if oil falls below US$70.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Energy stocks have been fading alongside the rest of the market in recent weeks, thanks partly to the recent recession fears that have weighed on the price of oil. While oil is back above that key US$100 level again after a bounce off the US$95 range, questions linger as to what will happen to energy demand come 2023. Arguably, US$100 per barrel is too high, especially if we are destined for a drastic economic slowdown in the first half of 2023.

Various pundits think oil has run too far, too fast. Even if the Ukraine-Russia crisis keeps oil prices elevated above historical norms, I think that US$65 per barrel of oil could be in the cards at some point over the next 18 months. Analysts at Citigroup seem to think oil prices are overdue for a big plunge. I’m inclined to agree, given oil tends to spike and go bust leading into a recession.

Even if no recession is on the table, oil prices are close to historic highs. Though certain stocks may not expect oil to hold above the US$100 level, many energy plays could find themselves on the receiving end of the next market-wide pullback.

It didn’t take long for energy stocks to go from market leaders to fall into a bear market alongside nearly everything else these days. The economy begins to fade; it may be time to take at least some profit off the table with the hot oil producers, which are likeliest to surrender the ground lost over the past year.

Suncor Energy stock could struggle if oil implodes

Consider shares of Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), a well-run oil giant that’s slipped more than 22% from its all-time high. Though Suncor stock is one of the cheapest of the big-oil batch, I’d argue that past dividend cuts and activist investor involvement could be a cause for relative underperformance moving forward.

Suncor Energy fell over 2% to $41 and change per share this Monday. Despite the bear market slide, shares of SU are still up 25% year to date. As momentum reverses, count me unsurprised if Mr. Market claws back the significant gains from Suncor shareholders. The firm may be taking steps to improve operational efficiencies. Still, the gravitational pull of retreating oil prices seems to be the major factor dictating the stock’s trajectory.

Though the integrated energy giant is seemingly cheap at 9.6 times trailing earnings (the 4.53% dividend yield is also bountiful), investors may have a better entry point on the horizon if oil does sag below US$70 per barrel once we are officially in a recession.

TC Energy stock: A better energy stock to buy as oil and gas corrects

For those seeking value in the energy patch, I’d prefer a midstream operator like TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP). Pipeline firms are less sensitive than producers to the short-term moves in energy prices. In short, Suncor has a lot more to fret over if oil tanks below US$100 than TC Energy.

Down around 10% from its recent high, TRP stock trades at just north of 20 times trailing earnings, with a sizeable 5.4% dividend yield. With an enticing $25 billion capital program in place, TC is well equipped to raise the bar on its payout moving forward. Further, the firm’s liquified natural gas (LNG) portfolio is enviable for those seeking exposure to cleaner forms of fossil fuels.

Looking way ahead into the future, it’s LNG that could prove a compelling transitionary source of energy, as the world gets off filthier fossil fuels en route to a renewable future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks: The Dividends Don’t Lie

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks have been volatile this year, but Cenovus Energy's (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) 200% dividend hike doesn't lie.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is MEG Energy Stock a Buy After its Recent Dip?

| Jitendra Parashar

I find MEG stock attractive, as the energy company continues to make significant progress on improving its debt position and…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Energy Stocks

These 3 Stocks Doubled in the Past Year: Can They Do it Again?

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving investors another chance to buy top-performing energy stocks at attractive prices.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Oil Stocks With Top-Notch Dividends

| Adam Othman

Investors looking for high-yielding dividend stocks might want to add these two energy stocks to their self-directed portfolios.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that will likely keep beating the markets.

Read more »

investment research
Energy Stocks

3 Value Stocks That Are Greatly Undervalued

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three greatly undervalued value stocks should deliver massive returns soon, given their visible growth potential.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Energy Stocks

The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil and gas dividend stocks simply aren't what they used to be. Instead, I would consider these three that offer…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks With Dividends Over 6%

| Adam Othman

These dividend stocks pay high-yielding dividends due to the market pullback, making them attractive for investors on the dip.

Read more »