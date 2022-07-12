Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Incredibly Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

4 Incredibly Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

Four incredibly cheap TSX dividend stocks pay reliable monthly income in cash!

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Many TSX dividend stocks have drastically fallen in the past several weeks. While it is unpleasant being a stock owner during these times, it is a great buying opportunity if you have free cash to invest.

If you like regular passive-income streams, there are several TSX stocks that pay reliable monthly dividends to shareholders. Many of these are incredibly cheap now. Here are four dividend stocks I would consider buying for some handsome monthly dividends.

A cheap real estate stock with an attractive dividend

Real estate valuations have pulled back, as interest rates climb, and there are plenty of bargain real estate stocks. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:ERE.UN) is very attractive here. It is one of the largest residential landlords in the Netherlands. Its large portfolio is composed of thousands of multi-family units, and that’s complemented with commercial space.

The Netherlands has an incredibly tight housing market. Consequently, demand is constant and rental rate growth is rapid. It is a defensive stock with very solid long-term growth fundamentals.

Today, this dividend stock pays a $0.11333 distribution per unit every month. At $3.60 per unit, that is nearly a 4.4% yield. It is one of the cheapest apartment REITs you will find in North America and Europe.

A top defensive stock with a higher-than-average yield

Another very cheap REIT today is NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). If you are looking for a high dividend yield, this is a good name to consider. At $12.50 per unit, it pays a 6.44% distribution yield. It pays a $0.0667 per unit distribution monthly.

It operates a defensive portfolio of healthcare, hospital, and medical office properties across the globe. These assets have very long lease terms that help ensure the longevity and reliability of its cash flows.

Likewise, many of these leases are indexed to inflation, so it stands to see elevated rental rate growth this year and next. After a 10% decline this year, this high-dividend stock is looking like a sweet deal.

A very cheap cyclical stock with dividend growth

After a large 30% drop in the past month, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is looking like a bargain. The market is worried that a recession will cause oil prices to massively decline. Yet given the global supply crunch, there is a pretty low risk of that happening. That is favourable for mid-cap energy stocks like Whitecap.

This dividend stock was cheap before the decline. Today, it is an incredible bargain. It only trades for two times funds from operation and four times free cash flow for 2022!

Likewise, it is priced with a very attractive 5.08% dividend yield. After a big acquisition announcement, it increased its monthly dividend by 22% to $0.0367 per share.

A clean energy stock for monthly income

If you don’t like oil stocks but want energy exposure, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is an attractive dividend stock. It is a global renewable power producer with operations in North America, Central America, Europe, and soon Asia.

It is an expert at developing offshore wind projects. This is one of the fastest-growing renewable power segments in the sector. Through several large development projects, Northland plans to double its earnings in the next several years.

More earnings likely mean more dividends in the future. Today, it pays a $0.10 dividend monthly. At $39 per share, that equals a 3% dividend yield. On a price-to-growth basis, it is one of the cheapest renewable stocks you will you find.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in European Residential REIT and NORTHLAND POWER INC. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks That Retirees Can Invest in During 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Retirees can invest in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge, Fortis, and Canadian Utilities to generate a steady stream of…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks in my TFSA I’m Hoping Will Continue to Fall in Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are already in my portfolio, but I would certainly love to pick up even more when…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Protect Against Volatility in the Near Term

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian stocks RRSP investors may want to take a look at amid what has been a…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks at 7% to Buy in a Bear Market and Lock Up Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer over 7% in dividends if you pick them up now and are due to keep…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Growth Stocks Poised for a Comeback This Year

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) are two undervalued growth stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) for the 5% Yield?

| Andrew Walker

RioCan recently hit a 12-month low. Is the REIT now oversold and good to buy for a portfolio focused on…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Grab Fiera Capital Stock’s 9% Dividend While You Can!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want growth and income? Then Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) stock is certainly one to consider right now with a 9.1% dividend!

Read more »

stock market
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Opportunities like these only come up once every few years, if not every decade. So, grab these three TSX stocks…

Read more »