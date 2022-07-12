Home » Investing » Shopify Stock: Should Investors Fear Competition From Amazon?

Shopify Stock: Should Investors Fear Competition From Amazon?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock may continue to fall under pressure, as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) pressures logistics.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
shopping online, e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock continues to exhibit absurd volatility, plunging nearly 9% on Monday’s session of trade.

Undoubtedly, the stock split has done little to excite the many investors who’ve now moved on to firm’s with more predictable cash flow streams. Sure, Shopify still has one of the most exciting growth stories in North America. However, with rising rates and the potential for the consumer to weaken in the face of a recession, it’s unclear as to how the Canadian e-commerce darling will navigate through its first prolonged downturn as a publicly traded company.

Indeed, I viewed the firm’s 10-to-1 stock split as unneeded. At this pace, Shopify stock could have gotten a big split at the hands of Mr. Market. Though negative momentum has begun to cool off, I’m still not keen on loading up the TFSA with the name. CEO Tobi Lütke may be a great founder-led manager, but he has a daunting task ahead of him, as the macro picture continues to get weaker with time.

It’s not just rates, a weaker consumer, or tech-wide pressure that has me holding off on catching the falling knife that is Shopify stock. The firm could encounter growing competition, for which it may not have the answers to this time around.

Competition from Amazon could pressure Shopify stock

Of course, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the disruptor that’s back and ready to move in on the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) corner of e-commerce. Sure, Shopify has successfully nudged Amazon out of its niche before, but I’m not so sure it can repeat that, especially given the firm’s incredibly deep pockets and strong network effects.

Prime users have proven incredibly sticky. And as Amazon looks to roll out its “Buy Now with Prime” service, which offers logistics and storage solutions for merchants, Shopify may have its hands tied.

The fact remains it’s really hard to match up with Amazon and its ability to move out packages from its warehouses in a timely manner. Shopify’s US$2.1 billion acquisition of order fulfillment firm Deliverr is an intriguing move that seems to be a counter to Amazon’s “Buy Now with Prime” service. Deliverr can allow Shopify merchants to get packages out in between one and two days.

Indeed, two-day and next-day delivery is the standard set by Amazon. Consumers will grow to expect such rapid delivery times. Though Shopify’s “Shop Promise” services are enticing, I’m unsure how they will stack up against Amazon this time around.

In addition, further investments to improve upon delivery times could bite into profitability prospects and at the worst possible time. These days, investors want to see margin enhancements and may punish firms that may have growing capital requirements.

The bottom line

Usually, it’s the smaller firm that applies disruptive pressure to the larger firm. With “Buy with Prime,” it’s the behemoth that’s challenging its smaller rival.

Though it will be interesting to see how Shopify stacks up as it integrates Deliverr, investors do not seem convinced. And at 9.3 times sales, the stock still is not cheap enough for my liking, given the risks involved.

If you’re a long-term investor who’s willing to average down, only then would I look to back up the truck in the low $400 levels. Shopify faces the fight of its life, as the perfect storm rolls in. Regardless, with Lütke hanging onto his special shares, SHOP investors are in very good hands.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.

More on Tech Stocks

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're want growth stocks, you should be looking at the tech sector right now. Picking up these could be…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

TFSA Cash: Invest $3,000 in 3 Under-$50 TSX Tech Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Investing in these under-$50 tech stocks through your TFSA could generate stellar tax-free capital gains.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

| Jed Lloren

Tech stocks are trading at massive discounts today. Which three TSX tech stocks should you buy today and hold for…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Oversold Growth Stock You Can Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock is trading at a massive discount compared to all-time highs allowing investors to buy shares at a lower…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Started July With a Bang

| Jitendra Parashar

I find BlackBerry stock highly undervalued, given its fast-growing footprint in the automotive sector and improving financial growth trends.

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Rose Nearly 15% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

While macro events could keep Shopify stock volatile in the near term, it still looks highly undervalued based on its…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Tech ETFs to Buy the Dip With

| Tony Dong

Tech stocks might be trading at better valuations after the recent correction.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that will likely keep beating the markets.

Read more »