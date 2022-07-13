Home » Investing » Bank of Canada Hikes Interest Rate 100 Basis Points

Bank of Canada Hikes Interest Rate 100 Basis Points

The Bank of Canada surprised economists by raising the interest rate by 100 basis points, but there’s still a way to take advantage.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates by 100 basis points, surprising economists who thought the Bank of Canada would hit perhaps 75. The move comes after two consecutive hikes of 50 basis points in an attempt to but a halt to the soaring inflation.

The news comes out just as numbers come in from across the border, where the United States saw inflation rise 9.1% in June. This recent hike now brings the policy interest rate to 2.5%, with the Bank of Canada attempting to “more forcefully” commit to achieving its 2% inflation target.

Target looks far off

Right now, that target looks practically unreachable. Inflation hit 7.7% back in May, the largest year-over-year increase in almost 40 years. And it doesn’t look any better for June, with economists predicting an 8% rise in inflation. This comes mainly as gas prices surged during the month.

And, of course, one area where Canadians are looking carefully with rising inflation and interest rates is the housing market. In a report by the Bank of Montreal, Canadians now seem to expect lower home prices in the near future due to this. This goes along with what the bank believed in the past, with there being a “major behavioural aspect to what was happening in Canadian housing,” or basically FOMO.

REITs are different

This can be difficult to wade through when it comes to how Canadians should invest on the TSX today. With this recent interest rate hike, economists are telling Canadians to look specifically at cash flow and adjusted funds from operations per unit (AFFOPU) when considering real estate investment trusts (REIT).

After doing a study looking at REITs over the last 14 years, Scotiabank found that the companies delivering the best returns came from those with the highest AFFOPU. In that case, these are the REITs where Canadians should put their focus — not necessarily on those with the highest net asset value per unit.

Scotiabank made a few choices, but there was one that hit multiple areas, and that was InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN). It’s a value pick that deserves praise for its growth profile that focuses on expanding within markets of stable vacancies. And as it alludes, it focuses on rentals — an area that’s likely to continue seeing high activity with housing prices climbing.

The company offers a stable balance sheet, high growth, and value trading at 4.65 times earnings. You can also pick up a dividend yield of 2.84% for some monthly passive income. Shares are down 30% year to date and up 255% in the last decade. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 13.5%!

Bottom line

The interest rate is no fun in a lot of ways. However, Motley Fool investors should know there are still ways to take advantage of any situation on the TSX today. In this case, InterRent offers a great way to get into the growing rental sector. It offers strong growth, stable cash flow and trades for a valuable share price. So, don’t miss out on this opportunity recommended by economists!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Secure a 5% Yield Amid Volatility

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn a secured yield of at least 5% amid volatility by investing their surplus cash in these high-yield…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: Buy These 3 Safe Canadian Stocks Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable financials and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks would be ideal buys for beginners.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for $455 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for somewhere to bring in cash while you wait for the market to rebound, these three are…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

5 of the Oldest Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Daniel Da Costa

Stocks with a long track record of performance, such as Canadian Dividend Aristocrats, are some of the best to buy…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Wait-and-See for Homebuyers: GTA Home Sales Fall 41.4%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s housing market is starting to cool, because increasing borrowing costs are forcing homebuyers and sellers to play a waiting…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Here are three TSX dividend stocks that can boost your passive income in a TFSA!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Beat Back Inflation and Interest Rates With 1 Passive-Income Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation continues to rise, and interest rates are up another 100 basis points. So, get greedy and fight it back…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 ETFs to Take Advantage of the Currently Discounted Markets

| Adam Othman

If you are unsure about finding the right discounted stock in the current rough and uncertain markets, you can bet…

Read more »