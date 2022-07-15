Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs for Marketing-Beating Returns

2 Canadian ETFs for Marketing-Beating Returns

It’s pretty easy to choose U.S.-based ETFs to beat the TSX return potential, but some domestic options are also available.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian investors have access to a wide variety of ETFs and, through those ETFs, to many markets other than the TSX. A healthy number of ETFs give you exclusive exposure to U.S. securities and markets, which tend to grow faster than their Canadian counterparts.

However, even if you want to stick to Canadian ETFs and still enjoy market-beating returns, there are quite a few selections at your disposal. And you won’t have to go beyond your risk tolerance for these higher-than-average returns. Two ETFs stand out from this select pool for various reasons, and they are the ones you should start with.

A tech ETF

The tech sector in Canada is known to offer marketing-beating returns, but it comes with a slightly higher risk. But the industry is becoming more diversified, which balances the risk to an extent. This makes iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Tech Index ETF (TSX:XIT) a decent candidate for investors that wish to stay ahead of the market.

The ETF saw a price appreciation of over 800% in the decade preceding the current fall, triggered by the sector-wide correction. But even if you take that into account, you would have grown $10,000 capital to about $60,000 by now if you invested in the ETF precisely 10 years ago. The six-fold growth leaves the overall market’s growth in the dust.

Even though the ETF comes with a relatively higher MER of 0.61% and a medium- to high-risk rating, the return potential makes it a worthy investment. And if you take advantage of the current discount, you may be able to beef up the return potential in the long term.

A momentum-oriented index

If a sector-specific ETF is not your cup of tea, you may consider an ETF like CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF (TSX:WXM) for market-beating returns. By replicating the approach and performance of the underlying index, the ETF aims to take advantage of the price movement of some of the largest and most liquid equities in the country.

It’s currently comprised of just 31 holdings, with the weight relatively equally distributed. The energy and materials sector are presently dominating the portfolio, reflecting the trading activity in the market.

When it comes to performance, the ETF is marketing beating, but not nearly to the same extent as the tech ETF, though it comes with an even higher MER (0.66%).

If you had invested about $10,000 in the fund at the time of inception, which was almost a decade ago, you would currently be sitting on about $26,000. The good news is that the diversification it offers has pushed down the risk rating to medium, making it a viable choice for a larger pool of conservative investors.

Foolish takeaway

Thanks to the higher MERs, the two ETFs seem to lean more on the mutual fund’s side of the ETF vs. mutual funds debate. But when you are planning for the long term, even a 10th of a percent can make a significant impact, and the fact that both MERs are below the 70% mark, and assuming most mutual funds have fees above 1%, can result in a high cost of investment savings in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Value Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now and offer high yields for a TFSA or RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

Why Real Estate Stocks Are a No-Brainer Addition to Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Every investor should have real estate stocks in their portfolios. Why? They're on sale! And you can get fat passive…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Sustainable ETFs for ESG-Focused Investors

| Adam Othman

If you are looking for a well-diversified, well-balanced exposure to ESG assets, sustainable ETFs might be better than ESG stocks.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend stocks in the energy sector now trade at discounted prices and offer high yields.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks With Huge and Visible Growth Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two value stocks are buying opportunities because of the huge and visible growth opportunities in their respective businesses, despite rising…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

1 Future Dividend King to Buy in This Bear Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a top utility stock that is well on its way to becoming Canada’s first Dividend King…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can buy top TSX dividend stocks with high yields at cheap prices today.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks could boost your passive income and strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »