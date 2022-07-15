Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Top REITs Worth Buying, Despite Rising Rates

2 Top REITs Worth Buying, Despite Rising Rates

These two top REITs are ones that may be worth buying, even in the face of rising interest rates and immediate economic uncertainty right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are excellent options for investors seeking reliable income over time. Many of the top REITs in Canada and around the world are required to pay out a certain percentage of their taxable income in the form of dividends to shareholders in return for tax breaks. For yield bugs, this is a good thing.

Indeed, in this market, yield is an investor’s friend. Any stock, trust, or fixed-income product that pays a distribution provides some value back to the owner. In a market where investors require to be paid some sort of yield, REITs could continue to grow in popularity.

With this in mind, let’s dive into why SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) are two top REITs worth buying at this moment.

Top REITs worth buying: SmartCentres REIT 

SmartCentres REIT is a Canadian industrial REIT which owns around 174 properties in Canada. These properties are mostly retail-oriented and carry a valuation of more than $11 billion. Thus, SmartCentres is one of the more substantial players in the Canadian retail market.

Notably, SmartCentres is also one of the best operators in this space. Currently, the REIT boasts an occupancy rate of 97.6% across its portfolio. That’s mainly due to the fact that SmartCentres has been able to attract some blue-chip quality tenants to anchor its core assets. Walmart is the company’s main tenant, generating approximately 25% of SmartCentres’s rental revenue.

This property and tenant mix are obviously attractive. And this REIT has produced excellent results in the past. That said, I think SmartCentres could be worth a buy on any economic weakness moving forward. During the pandemic, this REIT yielded more than 10% — that’s the time to buy such high-quality, high-yielding REITs.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT is an open-ended unincorporated real estate investment trust. As of the end of Q1, Dream Industrial owns and operates a portfolio of 358 buildings (244 industrial assets) consisting of a gross leasable area of around 44.4 million square feet in key markets across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Dream Industrial REIT and Dream Unlimited have formed a joint venture of $1.5 billion with a top global sovereign wealth fund. This joint venture will keep the development projects unlevered in the venture, with every party using debt on their balance sheets to fund construction costs and land acquisition.

The COO of Dream Industrial REIT, Alexander Sannikov, believes that developments are an excellent way to integrate brand-new products into the REIT at attractive economics. The team believes that this partnership would allow them to improve their exposure to developments. Also, they believe that it will enable them to enhance the overall value and quality of the business safely and quickly.

Dream’s impressive real estate portfolio is what has driven my interest in this trust. However, this joint venture is another factor I think investors should consider. On balance, both REITs are great long-term options to think about, especially if things get worse in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and Smart REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Dividend Stocks

BOC: 100-BPS Rate Hike Is Necessary to Lessen Economic Pain

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada took a more aggressive action to fight inflation by raising its benchmark rate by a full…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs for Marketing-Beating Returns

| Adam Othman

It's pretty easy to choose U.S.-based ETFs to beat the TSX return potential, but some domestic options are also available.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Value Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now and offer high yields for a TFSA or RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

Why Real Estate Stocks Are a No-Brainer Addition to Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Every investor should have real estate stocks in their portfolios. Why? They're on sale! And you can get fat passive…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Sustainable ETFs for ESG-Focused Investors

| Adam Othman

If you are looking for a well-diversified, well-balanced exposure to ESG assets, sustainable ETFs might be better than ESG stocks.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend stocks in the energy sector now trade at discounted prices and offer high yields.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks With Huge and Visible Growth Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two value stocks are buying opportunities because of the huge and visible growth opportunities in their respective businesses, despite rising…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

1 Future Dividend King to Buy in This Bear Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a top utility stock that is well on its way to becoming Canada’s first Dividend King…

Read more »