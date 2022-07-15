Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Buy This Established Dividend Stock for Long-Term Gains

Buy This Established Dividend Stock for Long-Term Gains

Looking for an established dividend stock to invest in? Here’s one option that isn’t weighed down by the current market woes.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If there was one word to describe the market in 2022, it would be volatile. Global supply issues, the conflict in Ukraine, and the lingering pandemic have all wreaked havoc on the market. Fortunately, long-term investors can look to an established dividend stock to counter that volatility.

This is the stock you want in your portfolio

That established dividend stock to buy is BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE). For those that are unfamiliar with the stock, BCE is one of the largest telecoms in Canada.

BCE provides coast-to-coast subscription-based services across multiple segments. Specifically, that includes wireless, wired, internet, and TV segments. In addition to the subscription-based offerings, BCE also boasts a massive media segment that encompasses dozens of radio and TV stations. 

BCE’s huge multi-segment operation makes it a great investment option. In the most recent quarter, BCE reported net earnings of $934 million. This represents an incredible 36% improvement over the same period last year when the pandemic weighed heavily on results. Speaking of the pandemic, the most recent quarterly update was the first quarter that results surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

In other words, BCE is back on track towards growth.

There is also significant long-term potential from that growth. The importance of home internet and fast wireless connection has only grown since the pandemic began. Specifically, there are more of us now working and studying remotely. This elevates those services into the realm of necessity, making BCE an even more defensive option to consider.

Worth noting is that BCE continues to invest in growing those necessary services. The company continues to roll out its 5G network to wireless subscribers. BCE also recently touted its three-gigabit per second symmetrical internet service that is rolling out.

The new service is three times faster than the existing cable service and is already available in most areas of Toronto. This is outside of BCE’s fibre internet service, which continues to be rolled out to new markets.

The established dividend stock that pays handsomely

One of the main reasons why investors continue to flock to BCE is for the company’s mouth-watering dividend. Specifically, BCE has been paying out dividends to investors for well over a century without fail. The company has also provided a generous annual bump of at least 5% to that dividend for well over a decade, making it one of the most established dividend stock picks on the market.

The most recent annual uptick was announced earlier this year, which brought the annual payout to $3.68 per share. In terms of a yield, the 5.75% on offer represents one of the best-paying yields on the market.

Despite that high yield, investors should note that BCE’s payout remains pegged to between 65-75% of free cash flow. This leaves plenty of room for both growth initiatives as well as future increases.

Factoring in BCE’s defensive appeal and its established payout history, prospective investors should see BCE as one of the must-have investments for any well-diversified portfolio.

Finally, prospective investors should keep in mind that reinvesting those dividends until needed is a great way to grow your portfolio.

In other words, buy it, hold it, and let those dividends grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market’s constant volatility has all investors worried, but there are a few relatively safer bets that new…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Love Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in building a source of passive income? Here are three TSX dividend stocks for you!

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Will the New Era of High Rates Affect Retirement Planning?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The new era of high interest rates appears daunting, but it shouldn’t disrupt retirement planning.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Uncertainty in the Telecom Sector: 3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on

| Adam Othman

The Canadian telecom sector is going through a transformative phase right now, and the resulting sector might be even more…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth Fund: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks look attractive to buy today for RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top REITs Worth Buying, Despite Rising Rates

| Chris MacDonald

These two top REITs are ones that may be worth buying, even in the face of rising interest rates and…

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Dividend Stocks

BOC: 100-BPS Rate Hike Is Necessary to Lessen Economic Pain

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada took a more aggressive action to fight inflation by raising its benchmark rate by a full…

Read more »