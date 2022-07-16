Home » Investing » 3 Cheap TSX Stocks That Pay You Cash

3 Cheap TSX Stocks That Pay You Cash

These TSX stocks consistently pay you cash and generate inflation-beating returns.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Finding the right stock to invest in the current market conditions can be daunting. However, given the continued rise in the cost of living, sitting on idle cash won’t help you either. Thus, investing in stocks of stable businesses that consistently pay you cash allows you to generate steady income and grow your wealth through their inflation-beating returns.

Here are three TSX stocks that are relatively stable, offer reliable income, and consistently generate solid shareholder returns. Further, these stocks are cheap and well within investors’ reach. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Utility company Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is low-volatility and safe stock that consistently pays you cash. For context, Algonquin’s five-year total shareholder returns stand at 101%. Moreover, it has been paying and growing its dividend at a CAGR of 10%. 

Its low-risk, regulated business generates predictable and growing cash flows that support its growth initiatives and payouts. Moreover, its long-term contracted assets indicate that its payouts are safe. 

Its strong capital program will drive its rate base and earnings growth. Moreover, strategic acquisitions will likely accelerate its growth. Algonquin expects its rate base to grow at a mid-teens rate per annum through 2026. Moreover, its earnings are projected to increase at a high single-digit rate annually during the same period. 

Its solid business, resilient earnings and cash flows, high yield of 5.4%, and focus on returning cash to its shareholders make Algonquin an attractive investment amid all market conditions.

Telus 

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) has created solid long-term value for its shareholders. In the last 21 years, Telus has generated a total shareholder return of 700%. Its ability to consistently generate profitable growth allows it to return significant capital to its shareholders, maintain a robust balance sheet, and invest in broadband technologies. 

Telus has returned $21 billion to its shareholders since 2004 through its dividend-growth program and share buybacks. Moreover, its resilient business, growing customer base, strong ongoing investments in the 5G network expansion, and diversified revenue position it well to deliver strong shareholder returns. 

Telus expects to grow its dividend by 7-10% per annum through 2025. Moreover, it offers an attractive yield of 4.7%. 

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is among the top dividend-paying companies listed on the TSX. It has been paying dividend for 67 years. Moreover, since 1995, its dividend has increased at a CAGR of 10%. Its strong payout history reflects the strength of its business model and the resiliency of its cash flows. 

Its attractive portfolio of conventional and renewable assets, diversified cash flows, and contractual arrangements support its cash flows and dividend payments. Enbridge is benefitting from the projects placed recently into service, a rebound in energy demand, and higher commodity prices. 

Moreover, its multi-billion capital program, focus on modernizing its assets, expansion of renewable power capacity, and acquisitions bode well for growth. Furthermore, productivity savings will likely cushion its earnings and distributable cash flows. It expects its distributable cash flows to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in the coming years, which should support its payouts. 

Investors can earn a lucrative yield of 6.3% by investing in Enbridge stock. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold in a Recession

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The odds of a recession are up, which should spur investors to buy dividend stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Invest $1,000 During a Recession

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession fears should make investors more cautious. Safe stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.U) should be on your radar.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore Today

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these cheap Canadian stocks for substantial capital gains when markets recover.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats if you want to add income-generating assets to your portfolio.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks with attractive dividends are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Kay Ng

My top two favourite TSX stocks require active investing in timing the buys (and potential sells). TD Bank stock can…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Buy This Established Dividend Stock for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for an established dividend stock to invest in? Here’s one option that isn’t weighed down by the current market…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market’s constant volatility has all investors worried, but there are a few relatively safer bets that new…

Read more »