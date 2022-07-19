Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 19

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 19

Speculations about Canadian inflation data and expectations from corporate earnings season could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

A recovery in the Canadian equities market gained steam on Monday, as strengthening oil and base metals prices helped commodity-linked stocks inch up. The TSX Composite Index advanced by 201 points, or 1.1%, to 18,596.

WTI crude oil futures prices rose by 4.5% yesterday to settle well above the $100 level for the first time in nearly a week, triggering a sharp rally in Canadian energy stocks. While precious metals ended the session on a mixed note, a rally in copper prices helped the shares of most metals and mining companies climb. Apart from these commodity-linked stocks on the TSX, other key sectors like healthcare, real estate, financials, and technology also showcased strength.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Shares of Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) popped by more than 15% in the last session to $3.36 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally came after the Ontario-based cannabis company announced the final closing of its previously announced exchange transaction. This transaction aims to reduce Canopy’s debt obligations by nearly $263 million, strengthening its balance sheet and preserving cash to support its future growth plans. Despite yesterday’s big rally, WEED stock still trades with heavy 70% year-to-date losses.

Commodity-linked stocks like Athabasca Oil, Precision Drilling, Ballard Power Systems, Capstone Copper, and Headwater Exploration were also among the top gainers yesterday, as they rose by more than 8% each.

On the flip side, Wesdome Gold Mines stock was the worst-performing TSX Composite component, as it fell by 4.6% to $9.31 per share after Royal Bank of Canada slashed its target price on the stock from $17 to $15 per share.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Athabasca Oil were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most key Asian and European stock indexes — except Japan’s Nikkei — traded on a mixed to slightly negative note on Tuesday, and commodity prices were going sideways in early morning trade. Given these mixed signals, TSX stocks are likely to remain flat at the open today. But the speculations about Canadian inflation numbers due on Wednesday and expectations from corporate earnings season could keep stocks volatile.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three Canadian stocks could be excellent buys.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Is ARC Resources the Best TSX Energy Stock to Buy Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons why long-term investors could consider buying ARX stock after its recent dip.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Oil Stocks That Have Plunged at Least 5.55% in 1 Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top oil stocks have plunged by at least 5.55% in the last five days but remain in positive territory…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Now Before a Bounce

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) are getting too cheap to ignore after a Canadian energy selloff.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks You Can Hold Even if Oil Prices Plunge

| Puja Tayal

Oil stocks fell more than 20%, as oil prices plunged below US$100. Even in this environment, there are two energy…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks That Could Rise Further in Q3 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Energy stocks are losing steam lately amid recession fears, although two price performers could still rise in Q3 2022 due…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

2 Uncelebrated Growth Stocks That Could Buck the Downtrend

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX appears headed towards a bear market, although two uncelebrated growth stocks could buck the downtrend.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Are Canadian Energy Stocks Now Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks look cheap today. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »