Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » If the Commodities Rally Continues, These 2 Stocks Are Worth Buying

If the Commodities Rally Continues, These 2 Stocks Are Worth Buying

Here are two top commodities stocks that long-term investors worried about market turmoil may want to consider as value-based hedges right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Commodities continue running hot, as they are in short supply across the globe. Indeed, this asset class, which has always been a hedge against market uncertainty, has proven its worth as an inflation hedge of late. However, with expectations that rate hikes could slow down, commodities are dropping right now.

Thus, the question is whether this rally can continue or not. Indeed, supply chain bottlenecks remain in place. And given what appears to be diminishing demand on the horizon (recession or not), the outlook is certainly uncertain for this sector.

However, for those who believe commodities can continue to remain high, if not rally, there are some great options to consider. Two of my top picks in this space right now are Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) and Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR). Here’s why.

Top commodities stocks: Parex Resources

Parex Resources develops, explores and produces crude oil. This company utilizes a tech-first strategy to extract oil from South American basins (with massive oil-in-place potential) and the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Most of the properties Parex operates are located in Colombia, and the company boasts over 2.3 million gross acres of reserves for oil exploration.

This is an important note, because Colombian production means Parex is able to garner mostly Brent Crude prices for its oil. Unlike most Canadian producers, that are forced to sell at a discount to global benchmarks, Parex is able to eke out that additional profit that has provided meaningful returns for investors.

Indeed, during the company’s Q1 report, investors saw just how lucrative this strategy has been. The company’s net income of more than $205 million represented growth of approximately 25% year over year. Yes, most of this was due to higher oil prices over this period. However, the company is investing in boosting production — something that could provide continued higher profits, even at lower oil prices moving forward.

Nutrien

Nutrien is the largest provider of crop services and inputs in the world. This company plays a vital role in helping farmers increase food production sustainably. The company distributes and produces around 27 million tons of nitrogen, phosphate, and potash products globally.

Nutrien has benefited from relatively high fertilizer prices and strong demand, backed by strength in agriculture markets across the globe. This demand remains robust and is one of the corners of the commodities market that’s more defensive than others. We can slow down our energy usage, but we have to eat.

Indeed, as a global player in this space with true pricing power, Nutrien isn’t the average commodities stock most think of. This is a relatively consolidated market and may continue to become more consolidated over time. I think Nutrien could purse strategies that would beef this company up more.

In the absence of any announcements, I still think Nutrien looks attractive here. This stock pays an attractive dividend yield of 2.5% and trades at a reasonable valuation multiple around 10 times earnings. For those seeking value and defensiveness, this is one great way to go right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd.

More on Dividend Stocks

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Jed Lloren

Do you have $5,000 you’re hoping to invest? Buy and hold these two stocks until retirement!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

Start Your Investment Journey With These 3 ETFs

| Adam Othman

For most beginner investors looking for steady long-term growth, some broad-market ETFs might have a slight edge over stocks.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Top Picks: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors have a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices today.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Dividend Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Stock Seems Ready to Break Out

| Vineet Kulkarni

Tourmaline Oil stock has returned 110% in the last 12 months, outperforming TSX stocks.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Its time to shield your portfolio with defensive stocks.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX stocks with dividends that yield more than 3%? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? Create a Passive-Income Stream Today With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two dividend stocks can help you build a dependable stream of passive income amid the market’s instability.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Can Beat Inflation and a Recession

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession-resistant stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) should be on your watch list.

Read more »