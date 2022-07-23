Home » Investing » Why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Stock Seems Ready to Break Out

Why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Stock Seems Ready to Break Out

Tourmaline Oil stock has returned 110% in the last 12 months, outperforming TSX stocks.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
energy oil gas

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

TSX energy stocks faltered recently, as oil and gas prices fell significantly on recession fears. However, despite the recent weakness, natural gas producer stocks outperformed their oil counterparts. That’s because natural gas prices are still higher than last year and will likely remain so due to seasonally higher demand in the U.S. and Europe.

TSX natural gas stocks outperform

Canadian leading gas producer Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is sitting on nearly 70% gains for the year. However, it has dropped 13% from its record highs recently, while TSX oil-producing names have tumbled more than 25%!

Tourmaline Oil owns 13 natural gas plants in the Alberta Deep basin and operates five gas-processing facilities. It has been in a sweet spot since the pandemic. Driven by a solid surge in natural gas prices, the company is expected to generate $4 billion in free cash flows this year.

Tourmaline aggressively repaid its debt amid these windfall gains. Apart from deleveraging, it also distributed cash as shareholder dividends in the last few quarters. It has paid a total dividend of $4.3 per share in the last 12 months, implying a yield of 6%.

Amid the energy crisis, natural gas supplies have been at the centre stage of the Russia-Europe tensions recently. As a result, European countries will likely see constrained supply from Kremlin as a retaliatory action. Moreover, heat waves in Europe and the U.S. could increase the demand, pushing prices further north.

The potential demand-supply imbalance has pushed natural gas prices notably higher in the last two weeks. The same momentum has been missing in TSX natural gas stocks like TOU.

Tourmaline Oil: Expect strong earnings growth in Q2

Moreover, Tourmaline will report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 3. According to analysts’ estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance, Canada’s largest natural gas producer will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter ended on June 30. In comparison, it reported earnings of $1.4 per share in Q2 2021.

It will most likely be another blockbuster quarter for Tourmaline. Driven by a strong price environment and higher production, the company will likely see much higher earnings growth in the upcoming release.

Notably, steep earnings growth is quite expected. What will cheer investors more is another special dividend or higher-than-expected debt repayments during the quarter. A significant free cash flow growth will facilitate faster deleveraging and allocation for shareholder payouts.

Besides, the management’s commentary for the next few quarters and balance sheet outlook will also be important to watch. These factors will also drive the stock in the short to medium term.

Peer natural gas stocks like Birchcliff Energy and ARC Resources will also likely see steep financial growth in Q2 2022.

Bottom line

Tourmaline Oil stock has returned 110% in the last 12 months, way outperforming TSX stocks. Its undervalued stock, stable dividends, and supportive price environment make it an appealing bet in the current scenario.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.  Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Its time to shield your portfolio with defensive stocks.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX stocks with dividends that yield more than 3%? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? Create a Passive-Income Stream Today With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two dividend stocks can help you build a dependable stream of passive income amid the market’s instability.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Can Beat Inflation and a Recession

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession-resistant stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy for $365 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Consider top dividends stocks Enbridge, Altagas, and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT for your TFSA for consistent, tax-free income.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Stocks for Beginners

Keep Cash or Invest? 2 Fundamentally Sound Stocks for Beginners

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high endurance, large-cap stocks shcan provide beginner investors with the confidence to invest in 2022 and not hold idle…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Tax-Free Retirement Earnings

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can now buy top TSX stocks offering high yields.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Kay Ng

Buy low and sell high is the adage that investors should apply to these three TSX stocks trading at basement…

Read more »