Home » Investing » 3 ETFs for Investors in Their 20s

3 ETFs for Investors in Their 20s

When you’re in your 20s, there’s a lot you can do that investors nearing retirement can’t. You can take risks, experiment with different assets, and hold reliable investments for decades to maximize their return potential.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When you’re in your 20s, there’s a lot you can do that investors nearing retirement can’t. You can take risks, experiment with different assets, and hold reliable investments for four or five decades to maximize their return potential. You have many more options when you start investing as early as in your 20s, and you should take advantage of them.

A tech sector ETF

Investing in ETFs like Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (TSX:TLF), made up of securities/companies from just one sector, is a bit riskier than gaining exposure to a relatively diverse segment of the market. However, this risk is steadily shrinking thanks to increased diversity in the tech sector.

And the reason it’s worth betting on the tech sector, despite the concentration risk (which refers to the risk that comes from having a large portion of your holdings in a particular market segment relative to your overall portfolio), is the return potential. This particular ETF offers healthy capital appreciation potential thanks to its concentrated exposure to U.S. tech companies. And unlike most tech ETFs, it also provides monthly distributions. The current distribution rate is an impressive 5.4%.

The management fee is relatively high for an ETF (0.75%), but that’s justified by its management style, active with covered calls, which is also why it makes such generous distributions. The main advantage of the covered call strategy is that investors receive a guaranteed income as a premium from the sale of a call option.

A momentum-focused ETF

Another ETF that young investors might consider is CI Morningstar Can Momentum Index ETF (TSX:WXM). This ETF aims to replicate an index by Morningstar that focuses on some of the most liquid securities on the TSX at any given time. The weight, while not equally allocated to the holdings, is relatively evenly distributed and is not representative of the company’s market cap.

Currently, Morningstar has 30 companies in its portfolio. Most of them are mid-to-large cap businesses that include some of the most impressive and consistent growers, like Constellation Software. And while the ETF’s growth doesn’t match the growth of U.S. markets or securities, it’s pretty remarkable. It can double your money in about eight years (during a healthy market).

An S&P 500 ETF

S&P 500 is one of the most widely followed indexes in the world. And it’s the kind of investment you can keep in your portfolio for decades. One ETF that provides exposure to this index is the iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:XUS). It’s a low-cost ETF with a MER (management expense ratio) of just 0.1%, which significantly differs it from the other two funds on this list.

The growth potential, however, is even more impressive than the other two. If you had invested in this ETF a decade ago, you would have tripled your capital by now. And that includes the current market correction phase.

If the fund sticks to this pattern, e.g., 300% growth every ten years, you can significantly grow your capital in four or five decades. This makes it an ETF worth diverting a significant portion of your savings to.

Foolish takeaway

These three ETFs offer you exposure to various slices of the market, with different return potentials and costs. The tech ETF might double your capital every five years, and the cost is close to low-cost mutual funds.

And since ETFs have a crucial price advantage in the ETFs vs. mutual funds comparison, mutual funds may not be a good fit for cost-conscious investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retire as a Millionaire by Investing Just $300/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-quality stocks can make you a millionaire in the long run.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to build a dividend portfolio? Buy these three TSX stocks with high dividend yields!

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Create $300 a Month in Tax-Free Passive Income With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Thinking of building a stream of passive income? Now’s the time. Here are two top dividend stocks to start with.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Now’s the Time to Buy the Best Bank for Your Buck!

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal stock is a dividend aristocrat that's becoming too cheap to ignore for TFSA investors.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Robin Brown

If you are looking to compound wealth through passive dividend income, here three top stocks to load up on for…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks not only offer high yields but superior growth in the past, a cheap share price, and more…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest TSX Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend-paying stocks such as TransAlta Renewables and Emera enable investors to generate a steady stream of passive income.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

55% of Surveyed Canadians Are Worried About Retirement Security

| Christopher Liew, CFA

More than half of Canadians are worried about their retirement security and fear a crisis due to rising interest rates…

Read more »