Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

3 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

Here’s why these three top TSX stocks are worth keeping on the radar for investors sitting on the fence in this current market.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investing for the long term is certainly a lot easier when the market does nothing but go up. Indeed, following the pandemic, we saw an incredible surge in equity valuations — the likes of which may not be seen again for some time. However, with these lower valuations comes the opportunity to pick up high-quality TSX stocks that are worth holding for the next three decades at much more attractive valuations.

Ideal long-term holdings include companies with growing businesses that provide defensive cash flows. Such is the case for these high-quality Canadian companies.

Let’s dive in.

Top TSX stocks to buy: Restaurant Brands 

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is a top-notch fast-food conglomerate, which has posted impressive growth since its initial public offering nearly a decade ago. That said, because of the recent market volatility, investors are able to pick up shares of this behemoth at a very attractive valuation relative to its historic trading range.

The company’s core banners, which include Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Firehouse Subs, Tim Hortons, and Burger King provide the cash flow growth many investors like. Despite the pandemic throwing a wrench into the company’s earnings plans, Restaurant Brands appears to be well positioned to continue to grow, as consumers downgrade their food preferences (if we are indeed headed into a recession).

Trading at around 19 times earnings with a 4.3% dividend yield, there’s a lot to like about this long-term holding at these levels.

Toronto-Dominion Bank 

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) features among the largest banks in Canada. Its operations in the United States span from Maine to Florida, with a solid presence in the northeast. Also, TD Bank has an ownership stake of 13% in Charles Schwab.

Regarding dividend growth, TD Bank’s current annualized dividend of $2.77 has seen a 10.4% increase from 2021. Over the past five years, TD Bank has hiked its dividend five times year over year for an average annual hike of 8.26%.

Notably, TD is anticipating earnings growth this fiscal year also. Analysts estimate a small but meaningful growth rate for 2022. Historically, this is a top TSX stock investors who have held for decades have done very well with. I don’t anticipate that will change in the coming three decades.

Suncor

Another great long-term holding for investors has been Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). Incorporated in 1917, Suncor is a premier integrated energy organization based in Alberta.

In fact, this company features among the largest oil organizations in North America. Suncor has several characteristics that make it lucrative in a volatile energy market — a portfolio of defensive assets, remarkable downstream positioning, and relative cash flow stability.

The company vows to reduce annual emissions by 10 megatonnes by 2030. Also, Suncor has provided a rather ambitious goal of reaching zero emissions by 2050. For that, the company is looking forward to cutting emissions via two major strategies — growing low emissions businesses and optimizing base business operations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 1 Cheap TSX Stock to Buy Now for a TFSA Pension

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Wherever the Market Goes, 3 Safe TSX Stocks That Pay You Cash

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks pay you steady cash irrespective of where the market moves.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Recession is Coming: Is Your Passive Income From Dividend Stocks Safe?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income investors need to rebalance their stock portfolios for dividend safety in preparation for a recession.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Got $6,000? Here’s How You Can Power Your TFSA Portfolio in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $6,000 just sitting around doing nothing, get buying right now! These two stocks are perfect for security…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks for Any TFSA to Create $250K in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks offer you the best chance at making $250,000 in just a decade for your TFSA, and these…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Buy in the Market Selloff That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Kay Ng

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is a rare opportunity in this market selloff. It offers both a nice yield and high-growth potential.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and cheaper valuation, I expect these two value stocks to outperform over the next five…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

A recession reiterates the need for passive income. Everyone, from retirees to millennials, needs dividends when working income is not…

Read more »