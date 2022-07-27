Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

Royal Bank of Canada and goeasy are two quality stocks on the TSX that could help you outpace the broader markets over the long term.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

While market corrections cause extreme pain to an investor’s portfolio, it also presents a great opportunity to buy fundamentally strong stocks at bargain prices. Smart investors hunt for companies that have sound financials and that provide opportunities for capital appreciation over the long term. 

Ideally, you want to invest in stocks that will weather storms without having to worry about their stability. Here are two stocks that you can buy and hold for the next decade.  

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a non-prime lender in Canada. Its easyfinancial segment, earning maximum revenue, offers customers loans and lease options to buy furniture, electronics, appliances and computers. 

The stock has lost almost 40% in 2022, but it has still offered market-beating returns to its shareholders. Over the last five years, the stock has grown at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 30.62%. 

Right now, the stock is down due to fears of rising interest rates and red-hot inflation. However, goeasy reported a record level of Q1 loan growth and the second-largest quarter of organic growth in the company’s history when it announced earnings for the March quarter. 

Loan originations came in at $477 million, up 75% compared to the $272 million in the year-ago period. Operating income for Q1 stood at $80 million, up 25% from $63.9 million in Q1 of 2021.

GSY stock is currently priced at $107.62, and the average analyst target for it is $200.78 — a potential upside of over 86%. The stock also pays a dividend of 3.38% making it very attractive to income seeking investors. 

goeasy is among the few stocks that offers investors the opportunity to benefit from a steady stream of dividend income and long-term capital gains. In the last 10 years, goeasy stock is up 1,600%. After adjusting for dividends, total returns are closer to 2,100%. 

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) was founded in 1864. A decade is a drop in the bucket for the Canadian banking heavyweight. It is a financial services giant, with a market cap of over $173 billion. Royal Bank of Canada serves more than 17 million customers and is a blue-chip stock on the TSX. 

Its revenue streams include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, and capital markets. It also has a diversified revenue base, with 60% of its revenue coming from Canada, 24% from the U.S., and the rest from its international operations. 

The bank offers investors a forward dividend yield of 4.14%. The board raised its dividend by 11% in fiscal 2021 and then again by 7% after the second quarter of fiscal 2022. In all, the bank returned $3.6 billion to shareholders in Q2 through dividends and share buybacks. Clearly, Royal Bank of Canada is comfortable with its liquidity position in a challenging environment.

Rising inflation and a potential recession could cause the bank’s business to slow down, but it is more than likely that Royal Bank of Canada will reinvest its excess capital to drive future growth. It could also acquire a lot of financial services business at a discount, diversifying its revenue base in the process. 

RY stock is down 10% year to date and is trading at a discount of 21% given consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Buy 3 Canadian REITs for Passive Income of $4,971 Per Year

| Kay Ng

Investors should consider real estate as a core component for income. Consider high-yield REITs in your TFSA.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Early Retirement: 2 Top Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now for High-Yielding Passive Income

| Adam Othman

These two top dividend stocks are attractively priced today, translating to higher dividend yields.

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

CN Stock is a Wise Buy as Market Waters Get Choppy

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail is a dividend aristocrat that's starting to get too cheap to ignore, as management continues raising the bar.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Bring in $400 Every Month From This Valuable TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Teck Resources could be the best TSX stock out there in terms of value, stability, and its ability to bring…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income in This Volatile Environment

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their regulated businesses, attractive valuation, and high dividend yields, these two Canadian stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Got You Down? Buy This Passive Income Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Having a great passive income stock can be a lifesaver during an economic downturn, and this is the one I…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

5 Incredibly Strong Signals That This Stock Will Rise in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One tech sector growth stock has emerged from a slump and is showing incredibly strong signals that it will rise…

Read more »