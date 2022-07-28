Home » Investing » 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Up 10% or More in 2022

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Up 10% or More in 2022

These dividend stocks prove you can have it all, getting growth over 10% in 2022, and passive income on top of that on the TSX today.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Can you have it all right now? This market correction would certainly have you think otherwise. The TSX today remains down by 10.6% year-to-date. So it’s no wonder many Canadians are seeking out dividend stocks.

But what if I told you that you could have it all? You could have those dividend stocks, and see them rise higher and higher in 2022 and beyond. Furthermore, they remain dirt cheap at current levels.

Let me give you three stellar options.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is one of the first dividend stocks you should absolutely consider on the TSX today. The company recently reported its earnings and everything was up across the board. Well, except e-commerce, but that’s to be expected as Canadians return to in-store sales.

The company continues to create partnerships through its PC Optimum programs, and keep Canadians choosing its stores. That includes low-cost models like No Frills during a time of inflation. What’s more, shares are up 15% year-to-date. All while trading at 20 times earnings as of writing, and 3.4 times book value.

Loblaw is a dividend stock offering a yield of 1.36%. A $5,000 investment could bring in about $70 per year.

Northland Power

Renewable power companies may be a great long-term investment among dividend stocks. But when it comes to Northland Power (TSX:NPI) you could see even more growth sooner than later. Shares of Northland are already up by 11.4% year-to-date. Yet the stock trades at just 3.2 times book value.

The company also offers a diverse range of clean energy assets, from wind and solar to hydropower and clean-burning natural gas. Further, it operates around the world, from North America and Europe to Latin America and Asia.

If you pick Northland Power as one of your dividend stocks, you will get a yield of 2.93%. A $5,000 investment could bring in $144 annually.

Winpak

Finally, maybe the best winner of this year is Winpak (TSX:WPK). The packaging company to the food and healthcare industry proved that even during a market correction on the TSX today it can still bolster growth. And yet it continues to trade in value territory among dividend stocks, at just 2 times book value.

Shares of Winpak are up a whopping 20.8% year-to-date. This growth comes from quarter-after-quarter of estimate-beating earnings. And once the downturn in the markets reverses and consumers start spending again, Winpak earnings are bound to reach even higher.

Today you can pick up this dividend stock at a yield of 0.27%. Not high, I’ll grant you. However, it’s still a solid choice given its growth. A $5,000 investment would bring in $13.40 annually.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in LOBLAW CO. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

work from home
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’m Never Selling

| Puja Tayal

Something that is valuable is worth holding. Here are two value stocks I will never sell and could even pass…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs That Can Pay You Rent of Over 5% 

| Puja Tayal

If you buy a house to rent, you earn a 2% rental yield before taxes. But two Canadian REITs can…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Double Your Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Use your RRSP to your advantage right now by putting aside cash and creating hundreds, if not thousands, in passive…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks for Tax-Free TFSA Returns!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dependable dividend stocks are suitable investments for TFSA users looking to generate higher tax-free returns in today’s inflationary environment.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for New Investors

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can buy high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices today for a portfolio targeting reliable passive income.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to for inflation-resistant companies can invest in stocks such as Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy While the Dividend Yields More Than 6%

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock seems far too cheap to ignore following its latest dip into bear market territory on earnings that…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

Holding dividend stocks for high dividend yields can help you pay your bills. Boost your income now to combat high…

Read more »