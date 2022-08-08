Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

Are you interested in buying dividend stocks? Here are three TSX stocks with high dividend yields!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investing in dividend stocks could help you build a source of passive income. As that source of passive income grows, investors will be able to supplement and maybe even replace their primary source of income. This allows you to spend more time focusing on things you’re passionate about. Maybe that’s a hobby or spending time with your family. By focusing on stocks with high dividend yields, investors are able to get more bang for their buck. In this article, I’ll discuss three TSX stocks with high yields that you should buy today!

This is a top dividend stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is the first dividend stock that investors should consider buying today. This company provides regulated gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Because utility companies tend to receive income on a recurring basis, Fortis is able to plan for its dividend many months in advance. This has allowed the company to raise its distribution in each of the past 47 years. That gives Fortis the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada.

Fortis stock also has a very attractive forward dividend yield of 3.59%. As a general rule for my portfolios, I tend to look for stocks that offer a dividend yield of 3-6%. I believe that range is high enough that investors can take advantage of greater value in each dollar invested, while also being sustainable on the company’s side of things. Fortis falls within that range and is known for being an excellent dividend payer. This first company should be an easy choice for any dividend portfolio.

It’s a great time to buy companies like this

It’s no secret that interest rates have climbed a significant amount over the past year. While that may be bad for growth stocks, it actually creates more favourable environments for bank stocks. In fact, historically, higher interest rates have led to wider profit margins for bank stocks. That’s why investors should consider buying shares of the Big Five banks today. If I had to pick one stock out of that group, it would be Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS).

Bank of Nova Scotia is impressive because of its long history of paying dividends. This stock first paid shareholders a portion of its earnings on July 1, 1833. Since then, it hasn’t missed a dividend. That represents more than 189 years of continued distributions. In addition, Bank of Nova Scotia stock offers investors a forward dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a premier TSX dividend stock.

Invest in this great company

Finally, investors should consider buying shares of Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU). This company is one of the biggest players in the Canadian telecom industry. Alongside BCE, Telus operates the largest telecom network, providing coverage to 99% of the Canadian population. Over the years, Telus has also emerged as a leader within the healthcare space. It now provides a suite of solutions to healthcare professionals and for personal care.

Another outstanding dividend stock, I like the transparency that the company shows. It aims to maintain a dividend-payout ratio of 60-75% of its free cash flow. Telus also offers a very attractive forward dividend yield of 4.68%. By investing in this company, you’d get excellent value for your money.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, FORTIS INC, and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Tony Dong

These two TSX stocks have a strong history of growth and increasing dividends.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

4 Incredibly Cheap and Safe Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four cheap stocks offer you solid growth in passive income, while remaining safe holds for years to come.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Robin Brown

Boost your passive income with these four TSX stocks that pay high monthly dividends.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $300 a Month in Tax-Free Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Owning dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to build a passive-income stream. Here’s how to do it completely…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 1 All-Weather Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock is a great defensive dividend stock that doesn't get the respect it deserves.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy in August 2022 and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) stock is one of many quality dividend plays that could face most upside if a recession never…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

BCE (TSX:BCE): An Impressive 5.75% Yielder

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s top 5G stock deserves top billing in a stock portfolio because of its Dividend Aristocrat status and impressive 5.75%…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Why Real Estate Stocks Are a No-Brainer Addition to Your Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Real estate stocks, especially REITs, offer some distinct advantages over other types of stocks, making them must-have additions to most…

Read more »