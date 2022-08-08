Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Invest $10,000 Over the Next 5 Years

How to Invest $10,000 Over the Next 5 Years

Those looking to put $10,000 to work in this rather uncertain and volatile market may want to consider these three top TSX blue-chip stocks.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Even though $10,000 may not appear to be a life-changing amount of capital, invested properly, this amount of money could provide solid returns for investors seeking yield as well as capital appreciation.

Now, whether it’s stocks, bonds, or other assets, investors have a number of decisions to make when deciding where to put some savings to work. Bond yields continue to fluctuate wildly. And while bonds do yield more than they have in a long time, if yields continue to remain high, little capital appreciation potential can be had by investors over the next five years.

That said, many top-notch stocks provide both income and growth at a reasonable valuation. These three stocks are among my top picks right now, in this regard.

Where to invest $10,000: Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is one company I’ve been pounding the table on for some time.

There are many reasons for this. Of course, as one of the largest fast-food organizations globally, with more than 29,000 restaurants, this conglomerate’s market power is notable. With the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs banners under its belt, Restaurant Brands is a well-diversified player in a defensive market segment.

Notably, the company’s strong earnings growth has continued of late, with same-store comparable sales seeing double-digit increases in Q1. Thus, the company’s 3.6% dividend yield, which pays investors to be patient, appears much more lucrative, given the capital-appreciation upside potential Restaurant Brands stock provides.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is certainly not a company investors jump on for its dividend yield. This company’s small yield of around 0.5% is really just a token of good faith. Indeed, investors look to Constellation for its growth profile, which, over the long term, has been very impressive.

Constellation, together with its subsidiaries, builds, manages, and acquires global vertical market software businesses. This business has continued to grow exponentially, with Constellation now bringing in $1.4 billion per quarter, as of Q1. A 22% increase year over year, Constellation has proven this company can continue to grow at a rather impressive clip, despite its size.

As part of a well-balanced portfolio, Constellation is my top pick for investors looking for a growth position in this market.

Fortis 

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a company I think is worth considering from both a yield and growth standpoint. Indeed, the company’s dividend yield is a key selling point. That’s because Fortis has raised its dividend distribution each and every year for nearly five decades.

This sort of dividend growth makes the company’s 3.6% dividend yield even more attractive. And with consistent cash flow growth comes expectations that the company’s distribution will continue steadily higher over time.

This regulated utilities company operates throughout North America. Transmitting, distributing, and generating electricity is what Fortis does. It’s a boring business. However, this is a business with a long-term track record of success which speaks for itself.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, FORTIS INC, and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Incredible Deals to Buy in August

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two TSX stocks investors can consider for their TFSA contribution this year.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Have Doubled Over 3 Years: Can They Do It Again?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks whose share prices have doubled in three years are well-positioned to repeat history and reward investors with…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Smart Buys: 2 Low-Profile Value Stocks With Strong Upside

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two low-profile value stocks with strong upside are smart buys if you’re looking for investments outside the energy sector.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Growth: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Turn $30K Into $2.5 Million by Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here’s how Motley Fool investors can use their TFSA to create wealth for retirement, all from safe TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Tony Dong

These two TSX stocks have a strong history of growth and increasing dividends.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying dividend stocks? Here are three TSX stocks with high dividend yields!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

4 Incredibly Cheap and Safe Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four cheap stocks offer you solid growth in passive income, while remaining safe holds for years to come.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Robin Brown

Boost your passive income with these four TSX stocks that pay high monthly dividends.

Read more »