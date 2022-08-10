Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

Starting a monthly passive income from your TFSA won’t just help with a few small routine expenses; it will also add to your income without weighing down your tax bill.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If passive income is the main reason you are investing in a dividend stock, then a monthly distribution frequency is an attractive “characteristic.” You can augment your monthly income with dividends; if they come out of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), this additional income will not overburden your tax bill.

It’s also important to note that monthly dividends are most common among real estate investment trusts (REITs), but you may find dividend payers with a monthly frequency among almost all sectors and industries.

A renewable energy company

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is a Calgary-based renewable energy company focusing on three power sources: wind, hydro, and natural gas. It also has storage assets and a solar project, but wind-based renewable projects dominate its portfolio. Most of the projects are in Canada, but a few are in the U.S. and Australia.

It’s a dividend stock and may offer modest capital appreciation if you hold it for long enough. It has returned about 80% to its investors through price appreciation alone since Aug. 2013.

This translates to less than 10% growth a year, which is just enough to keep your invested capital out of the clutches of inflation. But the yield is decent enough at 5.2%. You can start a sizeable monthly passive income if you divert enough money to this investment.

A mortgage company

Monthly dividends are not common in the financial industry, but then you have companies like Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSX:AI) that offer a robust 7.6% yield and pay monthly dividends. It’s a small-cap mortgage company based in Toronto that provides both residential and commercial mortgages. It has carved out a decent portion of the mortgage market that the major banks do not dominate.

Atrium is a decent dividend stock with an attractive yield and a good track record regarding sustainability. The payout ratio hasn’t crossed over the 100% threshold in the last 10 years, though it has come very close. This means that the dividends are relatively safe from a financial perspective.

The stock doesn’t offer a healthy capital-appreciation potential. Though if we consider the stock’s performance before the 2020 crash and assume that it will perform the same way in future healthy markets, it may help your capital grow at least enough to outpace inflation.

A REIT

Monthly dividends are common among REITs, but not all REITs might be the right fit for your TFSA. NorthWest Health Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a good option for multiple reasons, starting with a juicy 6.14% yield the REIT is offering now. The payout ratio is another valid reason, which has mostly been stable, apart from 2018 and 2019.

The stock has gone through at least two primary growth cycles since its inception. And even if you had invested in the REIT when it was listed in the market (over a decade ago — 2010), you would have only grown your capital by about 28%, which is not even enough to neutralize the impact of inflation over that period. But it’s still better than a dividend stock that would have returned a loss of capital.

Its international portfolio of healthcare assets, which is an evergreen business, gives its payouts an additional layer of security (beyond the payout ratio).

Foolish takeaway

If you are wondering what a TFSA-worthy dividend stock is, there is no universal answer, as different investors have different interpretations of the “right” stock. However, the three companies above may fit the bill for most conservative investors looking for a sizeable and sustainable passive income via dividend stocks in their TFSAs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: A Dividend Heavyweight That Could Take Share From Rogers

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock is a nearly 6% yielding behemoth that could skyrocket, as it takes share from rivals.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: 2 Great Long-Term Picks to Consider Today

| Adam Othman

New investors searching for long-term picks can consider adding these two TSX stocks to their portfolios.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Earn $100 Every Month From 2 Income Plays

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can earn $100 or more in extra tax-free income every month from two high-yield stocks that pay monthly…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? These 3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Deliver

| Andrew Walker

Investors seeking passive income can now buy top Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Big Canadian Telecom Stocks: Which Offers the Best Value?

| Kay Ng

Big Canadian telecom stocks are good sources of dividend income. One offers a high yield. Another provides higher growth. Which…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Down by 25%: Is Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) a Good Value Buy Today?

| Adam Othman

Rogers Communication (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) has been shaky in recent weeks and trading for a discount, but is it an undervalued stock?

Read more »

energy oil gas
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy as Recession Approaches

| Aditya Raghunath

Energy stocks such as TC Energy and Canadian Natural Resources allow investors to generate income even in recessionary times.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Drive Your Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding, safe dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »