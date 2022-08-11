Home » Investing » 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

These dividend stocks offer up strong dividends, a cheap share price, and safety from growing, safe sectors of the market.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Safety First illustration

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

I’m not going to mess around like I sometimes do at the beginning of articles. Your time is precious, as is your money. That is exactly why today, I’m going to discuss the safest dividend stocks out there. We all need cash, and this is where you can get it today — and not just today but for life.

Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) is a strong asset manager that invests in growth and value stocks alike. It’s been around for decades, with a long history of dividend payments to boot. It currently boasts an incredible 9.86% dividend yield as well — one that’s supported by a $1 billion market capitalization.

One thing to note is that the company is going through the effects of the financial markets. This decreased revenue, earnings and its net assets for the most recent quarter. Even still, during a market rebound with inflation getting under control, it could mean Fiera sees a pop up. And it remains one of the safest dividend stocks out there, with a decade-long compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

Shares of Fiera are down 2.7% year to date.

Brookfield Asset Management

Another company managing assets for decades, in fact over a century, is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM). The company holds everything from apartments to casinos all around the world. This diverse range of real estate properties allows it to even have offshoots of specific areas, and it remains a strong choice among dividend stocks.

Its diversified investments, $112 billion market cap, and net income of $11.1 billion during its latest quarter are all reasons that point to the safety of the company’s dividend. That dividend isn’t crazy high at 1.07%, but it’s certainly safe. Meanwhile, it’s risen at a CAGR of 8.52% in the last decade.

Shares of Brookfield are down 10% year to date.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is one of the Big Six banks, and that makes it safe in its own right. Its provisions for loan losses have allowed the bank to continue growing, even as loans become lower. However, CIBC stock has managed to be one of the best dividend stocks while also seeing its business increase.

That comes down to its focus on customer service, providing more and more options for clients to decide to choose this bank above the rest. That includes its recent stock split, where the company is now the cheapest of the banks to buy at just $66 per share. All while still boasting a 5.04$ dividend yield, trading at 9.43 times earnings. That dividend has grown by a 5.22% CAGR.

Shares of CIBC stock are down 7.76% year to date.

Great-West Lifeco

Insurance is just one of those industries that simply isn’t going anywhere. So, neither is the dividend for Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO). The company has been growing its insurance business around the world and acquiring other companies along the way. This has made it into a powerhouse, with a market cap of $29.86 billion as of writing. It continues to climb, according to its second-quarter results, with net earnings reaching $301 million.

And yet, it’s so cheap! Great-West is another of the dividend stocks trading at just 9.43 times earnings, while offering up a 6.26% dividend yield. The yield has grown by a CAGR of 3.9% over the last decade.

Shares of Great-West are still down 13% year to date.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and FIERA CAPITAL CORP.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Risk Growth Stocks Paying Great Dividends

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks give investors exposure to interesting growth opportunities.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These two simple TSX stocks have everything a long-term investor looking to dollar cost average into a position wants right…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: No Excuses! Start Saving for Retirement Right Now.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Millennials, we need to stop complaining and start bragging. We're great savers, so it's time to start investing in TSX…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 UNDERVALUED TSX Stocks to Buy in August

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are some attractively valued TSX stocks for the long term.

Read more »

A young man throwing and catching his daughter above his head
Dividend Stocks

Parents: Double Your CCB Payments This Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parents can use those CCB payments to their benefit and double them this year month after month -- no waiting,…

Read more »

stock market
Dividend Stocks

I’m Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank stock is among the three stocks I'm buying to protect my portfolio from a bear market and to…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Change Your Future: What to Hold in a TFSA in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Holding dividend growth stocks in a TFSA long-term can change the financial futures of worried Canadians.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Being Lazy Pays: Compound Your Passive Income With 2 Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Do you know that dividend stocks can help you generate wealth in the long term through the power of compounding?…

Read more »