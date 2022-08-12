Home » Investing » 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

Companies such as Brookfield Asset Management have the potential to consistently beat the broader markets and deliver stellar returns to investors.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Most investors save to create long-term wealth and enjoy a comfortable life in retirement. While there are several asset classes you can buy in 2022, equities have proved to be the most effective in terms of consistently outpacing inflation over multiple decades.

For example, the S&P 500 index has surged by 10% annually in the last 20 years despite the dot-com bubble, a financial crash, and the ongoing pandemic. The S&P 500 index provides investors access to the top 500 companies in the U.S. and has created massive wealth for long-term investors.

It makes sense to allocate a significant portion of your investments to this index and benefit from inflation-beating returns over time. However, you can also accelerate your retirement plans by purchasing stocks of companies that are growing at a faster pace than their peers.

Here, we look at four such stocks that can turn $100,000 into $500,000 by the time you retire.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is among the leading alternate asset managers globally. Over the years, alternate asset classes have grown in prominence and touched US$10 trillion in 2020, with predictions this number will rise to US$14 trillion by 2023. Investments in alternate assets, including private equity and infrastructure, are forecast to rise 10% annually through 2025, making Brookfield Asset Management a top bet right now.

The company has US$725 billion of assets under management across verticals such as renewable power, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. If the number continues to move higher, BAM should benefit from higher management fees and carried interest income.

Cresco Labs

A U.S.-based cannabis stock, Cresco Labs (CNSX:CL) is a multi-state operator with a presence in 10 states south of the border. The international stock is prominent in various high-dollar markets, including Illinois.

Earlier this year, Cresco Labs announced its intention to acquire Columbia Care in an all-share deal, which will expand its retail locations to over 130 in 18 states. It strategically targets states that are primarily limited license markets to limit its competition. It’s future state expansion means it could be a good investment for new cannabis industry investors.

Shares of Cresco Labs are down almost 80% from all-time highs valuing the stock at US$1 billion by market cap, which is very reasonable given its revenue is forecast to rise by 9.3% to US$900 million in 2022.

Restaurant Brands International

Valued at $35 billion by market cap, Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 3.7%. It has more than 29,000 fast-food outlets in 100 countries. The company both owns and franchises these outlets. Generally, franchisees pay the majority of their up-front store costs to open, allowing QSR to rapidly expand its presence.

It’s an asset-light model that generates significant cash flows in the form of royalties. In some cases, QSR also owns the real estate that is rented out to franchisees, allowing the company to generate revenue via lease payments.

Its portfolio of fast-food chains includes Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons, which will allow QSR to increase sales by 47% to $7.31 billion in 2022.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

The final stock on my list is Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN), a Canada-based utility company. Its regulated business provides electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utilities across North America. It also has a renewable energy business that accounts for a third of total cash flows.

Algonquin is highly diversified both in its service mix as well as geographically, operating in numerous states south of the border. Plus its renewable energy assets provide added potential for long-term growth. This makes it a highly defensive and resilient stock that is less vulnerable to market volatility.

AQN stock offers investors a dividend yield of 5.1%, which is quite juicy. Between 2010 and 2020, these payouts rose by 10% annually, and the company raised dividends by 6% in Q1 of 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES CORP. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Cresco Labs Inc., and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? 2 TSX Stocks to Earn $500/Month Without Losing Sleep

| Sneha Nahata

By investing in Enbridge and Keyera stock, investors can make $500/month.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

Investors can still buy great Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused on generating passive income.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians battling a turbulent market should snatch up cheap dividend stocks like Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) right now.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Power of Compounding: How to Turn $20,000 Into $425,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

Here's how self-directed investors can use top TSX dividend stocks to harness the power of compounding and build retirement wealth.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How a TFSA Could Easily Earn $10/Day in Reliable Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you want to grow and compound a passive-income stream into long-term wealth, your TFSA is an amazing tool to…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Non-Tech TSX Growth Stocks That Possess More Upside

| Kay Ng

Do you want to advance your retirement plan? Consider buying some shares in these non-tech growth stocks over time.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks that offer a decent yield, sustainability, and decent capital appreciation or preservation potential, might be no-brainer buys for…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: BCE or Telus Stock — Better Dividend Stud for Your Buck?

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) shares may be a better buy than BCE (TSX:BCE) stock for passive-income seekers looking for a great deal…

Read more »