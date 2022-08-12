Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » This 1 Canadian Stock Could Triple Your Hard-Earned TFSA Cash in Fewer Than 5 Years

This 1 Canadian Stock Could Triple Your Hard-Earned TFSA Cash in Fewer Than 5 Years

This cheap growth stock could multiply your TFSA cash in less time than you’d think possible.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you have been holding a big pile of cash in your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) after contributing to it for years, it’s probably time for you to consider investing your hard-earned money into stocks. While there are multiple approaches to stock investing, if you’re willing to take some risks, you could choose to invest your TFSA cash in some quality growth stocks with a solid fundamental outlook. Such growth stocks can help you double or even triple your money in less time than you’d think possible.

In this article, let’s take a closer look at one of the best Canadian stocks that have the potential to triple your TFSA money in fewer than five years.

This stock could triple your TFSA cash

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) has been one of the most undervalued stocks in Canada for the last couple of years. After surging by nearly 40% in 2021, its stock has seen 24% value erosion this year so far to $8.98 per share. The company currently has a market cap of about $5.1 billion and generates most of its revenue by providing advanced cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the globe. While its already huge cybersecurity client list continues to grow further, its presence in the automotive technology segment is also growing fast.

Overall, BlackBerry’s recent stock value erosion doesn’t mean its financial growth prospects are worsening. In fact, I find multiple factors that clearly showcase its enormous growth potential for the coming years, which could also triple its stock price soon. Let me explain why.

Enormous growth potential

Instead of telling you about its already strong presence in the automotive segment with the help of its QNX operating system, I would like to focus on its upcoming intelligent data platform called IVY. In December 2020, BlackBerry announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services to start developing its scalable, cloud-based IVY vehicle data platform. This platform makes it easier for carmakers to access and utilize data from in-vehicle sensors in real time to provide their customers with better functionalities and features. Since its initial announcement, the company has already started receiving positive feedback from some of the largest global automakers.

In the fiscal year 2022 (ended in February), BlackBerry generated nearly 66% of its revenue from the cybersecurity segment, while the remaining came from its internet of things and other segments. However, this equation might change fast in the future. Given the massive growth potential of electric and autonomous vehicles in the next decade, you could expect the demand for its IVY data platform to skyrocket in the coming years, which should help it grow its financials at an exponential rate.

Despite this huge improvement in its future growth potential, BB stock hasn’t seen much appreciation in the last couple of years. That is one of the key reasons why I expect this stock to yield eye-popping positive returns in the coming years, which makes it one of the best stocks to buy in Canada right now if you want to multiply your TFSA cash.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a great opportunity to bolster your portfolio? Here are three TSX stocks with high dividend yields.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

1st-Time Investors: 2 Cheap Canadian ETFs to Buy for Financial Freedom 

| Puja Tayal

Investing for the first time but don’t know where to start? Here are two cheap Canadian ETFs that can grow…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The macroeconomic environment is tense but investing can be simple. Here are four stocks to buy now and book your…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

The 2 Best Canadian Stocks for Beginners Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Stock market beginners in Canada could kickstart their investing journey by buying these two stocks right now.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks You’ll Want for the Next 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks offer Motley Fool investors double-digit growth year after year in the next half decade.

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Stocks for Beginners

2 Big Bank Stocks to Own for Lifelong Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two Big Bank stocks are ideal staple holdings for newbie investors seeking a lifetime of passive income.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

3 Superb Income and Growth Stocks for Every Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of superb income and growth stocks, but not all belong in your portfolio. Here are three…

Read more »

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About Stagflation? 2 Canadian Stocks for All Market Cycles 

| Puja Tayal

Stagflation delays economic recovery. You can keep your portfolio stagflation ready with these Canadian stocks that are suitable for all…

Read more »