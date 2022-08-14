Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

Canadian dividend stocks make for great long-term buy-and-hold investments.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Balloon shaped as a heart

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Not many stocks were safe this year, as the markets sold off in response to high inflation and rising interest rates. However, investors who held large-cap, blue-chip stocks generally saw their portfolios tumble less. Even with the unrealized losses in share price, the dividend payments from these stocks made up for the loss and could be reinvested at a low price to “buy the dip.”

The TSX is full of fantastic dividend stocks, many of which have paid and increased dividends consecutively for years, if not decades on end. Today, I’ll be profiling three fantastic, high-yield TSX dividend stocks: two from the energy sector and one from the financial sector.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) currently boasts an incredible 6.07% forward annual dividend yield based on its current price (at time of writing) of $55.35 per share. Since 2017, Enbridge has increased its annual dividend by 10% on average with a five-year average dividend yield of 6.34%, which is simply incredible.

The high yield isn’t because the share price fell either. Enbridge is actually up 11.73% year to date compared to the 7.59% loss suffered by the S&P/TSX 60 thanks to inflation. Soaring oil prices has benefited Enbridge so far, allowing it to improve its margins, balance sheet, and cash flow.

Suncor

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) has even outperformed Enbridge. Year to date, Suncor is currently up 18.22%. The company recently released second-quarter (Q2) earnings, reporting earnings growth of 400% compared to last year, with net earnings of $3.99 billion versus $868 million.

Even with the elevated share price, Suncor still pays an amazing forward annual dividend yield of 4.80%, with a five-year average dividend yield of 3.92%. This is all the more excellent when you consider that Suncor’s payout ratio is just 29.37%, which indicates a stable and sustainable dividend.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is one of Canada’s “Big Three” telecommunications companies, providing wireless, wireline, internet, streaming, digital media, broadcasting, and television services to residential and business customers across Canada via three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media.

Currently, BCE has a high forward annual dividend yield of 5.75%. BCE has sustained this dividend historically, with a five-year average dividend yield of 5.38%. The stock goes ex-dividend on September 14, so buy before then if you want to snag the next quarterly payment.

The Foolish takeaway

Buying these three stocks and reinvesting the dividends can snowball quickly over time, leading to a high total return. However, as with all investments, diversification is key. Concentrating a dividend portfolio in these three companies could expose you to the risk of one or more underperforming or going bankrupt. There is no guarantee that the Canadian energy or telecom sectors will outperform in the future. Consider seeking out additional dividend stocks from other TSX sectors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy for Dependable Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now is an excellent time to load up on Canadian dividend stocks. Here are top picks that are all trading…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with capital of as low as $25 can purchase three simple stocks right now and earn recurring passive income…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Investors in August

| Kay Ng

Here are two undervalued U.S. stocks to diversify your investment portfolio. They both pay safe and growing dividends!

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Juggernaut That Could Grow Fast in a Recession

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock looks way too cheap to ignore, even going into an economic downturn.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are the best options for those seeking high passive income in the next few years in…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000 to Invest? 1 Cheap TSX Stock to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock is finally on sale and has made some savvy buy-and-hold investors quite rich.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Robin Brown

If you want monthly passive income from TSX stocks, you have to do a little digging. I've given you a…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 International ETFs to Buy for a Diversified Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Some international markets may prove more resilient against economic downturns, and exposure to them may strengthen your portfolio during crashes…

Read more »