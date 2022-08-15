Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power

These two quality TSX stocks can deliver solid long-term returns for investors. Grow your money tax free in your TFSA!

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When it comes to investing in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that provides tax-free growth of your money, you don’t want to waste it away by making high-risk investments. Similarly, it would be a waste to take no risk but get low returns in your TFSA. Instead, you might invest in the middle of a risk spectrum by focusing on TSX stocks with staying power to get solid growth with below-average risk.

Here are a couple of ideas to invest through retirement (if you want) in your TFSA.

Buy and hold RBC stock in your TFSA

The big Canadian banks are earnings powerhouses, and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) takes the lead in that aspect. RBC has paid dividends for about 152 years. In the trailing 12 months (TTM), among its peers, it generated the most revenue and net income of +$46 billion and +$16 billion, respectively.

The financial system is highly regulated in Canada, which helps protect the solid profits of the Canadian banks. RBC has been making durable and growing profits for the long haul. For example, in the past 10 years, it increased its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Simultaneously, it increased its dividend per share at a lower rate of 7.6% Its TTM payout ratio of 40% is at the low end of its historical payout ratio range and signifies a sustainable dividend.

The diversified bank has businesses across personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance, which allow it to make profits through economic cycles with little uncertainty. It typically maintains a return on equity (ROE) in the teens, which means it makes good returns for its stockholders. For example, its five-year ROE is 16.7%. Even in 2020, in an economy that was widely impacted by a pandemic, RBC’s ROE was still solidly at 14.1%.

RY stock has delivered annualized returns of about 12% in the last 10 years. At about $128 per share, the bank stock is reasonably valued and offers a dividend yield of 4%. It can potentially achieve total returns of about 11% annually in the long run.

BAM stock also has incredible staying power

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) also has a long history — about 57 years long — of paying dividends. The global alternative asset manager has retained most of its earnings to grow the business, but it was still able to increase its dividend at a CAGR of about 8% per year in the past decade. For example, its TTM payout ratio was 38% of earnings.

The company was a business owner and operator much earlier on before it actually meaningfully provided asset-management services for third parties. Its proprietary assets currently represent about US$75 billion of invested capital. Similarly, its asset management business is known to be one of the best in the industry. Management sees that it’s ripe to separate the two by the end of this year.

Specifically, Brookfield plans to spin off 25% in the asset management business and therefore initially retain 75% ownership. Still, the separation can surface value for long-term investors. For example, since the asset management business has substantial free cash flow, it plans to pay a bigger dividend.

At $68.55 per share at writing, the large-cap growth stock yields about 1% and is undervalued.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $6,000

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two safe, dividend-paying TSX stocks for your long-term portfolio.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Grow Your $2,000 and Get $160 Income, Too: Buy 2 TSX Stocks Now

| Puja Tayal

What if a stock can give both dividends and growth? You can have your cake and eat it too with…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

How to Start Investing in Canada’s Stock Market

| Tony Dong

ETFs are a great way for new investors to buy Canadian stocks easily.

Read more »

man window buildings
Stocks for Beginners

Foolish Beginners: 1 Stock Pick to Buy Now for a $6,000 TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) stock looks cheap as shares regain their footing.

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 2 Low-Cost BMO ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

Want a set-it-and-forget-it investment? These BMO ETFs are low cost and great for beginners.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

This 1 Canadian Stock Could Triple Your Hard-Earned TFSA Cash in Fewer Than 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

This cheap growth stock could multiply your TFSA cash in less time than you’d think possible.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a great opportunity to bolster your portfolio? Here are three TSX stocks with high dividend yields.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

1st-Time Investors: 2 Cheap Canadian ETFs to Buy for Financial Freedom 

| Puja Tayal

Investing for the first time but don’t know where to start? Here are two cheap Canadian ETFs that can grow…

Read more »