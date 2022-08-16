Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Selloff Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

3 Selloff Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Here are three selloff stocks to buy for those who believe that these companies can growth through a rising interest rate environment.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

This stock market, despite having rallied of late, still presents some interesting opportunities for investors. So-called selloff stocks, those which have fallen precipitously from their peaks, provide even more upside potential should another bull market indeed be underway.

It may be hard to make such a call right now. After all, central banks around the world are doing their best to calm inflation. That generally means raising rates for some time to come. Accordingly, valuations could still have more room to decline from here.

That said, companies that can grow through this higher-rate environment may be fine. Here are three such options that I think are worthy of a look right now.

Selloff stocks to buy: Shopify 

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is one Canadian high-growth stock that has gone from high flyer to low priority for most investors.

During the pandemic, interest in online shopping surged. Retailers looking to survive looked to move their business online. Accordingly, Shopify’s industry-leading platform for small- and medium-sized businesses to shift their businesses online saw its business boom.

Shopify has always been a fast-growing company, since its initial public offering. However, this acceleration of growth led to a valuation that was truly astronomical. While this company still trades around 10 times sales (not cheap), that’s a much better valuation than where it was trading at a year or so ago. Thus, for those who think this secular growth trend isn’t done, now may be a great time to consider this stock.

Suncor

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is an integrated energy organization that strategically focuses on developing one of the largest petroleum resource basins in the world — Canada’s Athabasca oil sands.

Suncor Energy posted impressive second-quarter results, bringing in operating earnings of $2.12 per share. This beat analyst estimates of $1.74 handily.

Of course, rising oil prices have helped companies like Suncor improve margins substantially. Given that oil prices have come down, so too has Suncor’s stock price. However, for those looking for cash flow machines at $80 oil, Suncor represents a high-beta play on the energy sector.

I view energy stocks such as Suncor as smart hedges on what could be higher inflation for longer. For those taking this view, Suncor stock is a great defensive pick during this recent selloff. 

Restaurant Brands 

Last but certainly not least, we have Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR). A leading purveyor of fast-food chains, Restaurant Brands has been rather volatile of late. Pandemic closures alongside a shift to higher-end food has hurt this company’s top and bottom lines over the past two years. However, with concerns around inflation hitting consumers’ pocketbooks, Restaurant Brands’s world-class banners could see increased interest in the years to come.

Much like Suncor, I view Restaurant Brands stock as a very defensive play in this environment. Down considerably from its peak of more than $100, Restaurant Brands is a solid long-term, buy-and-hold opportunity worth considering here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Get Over $430 in Dividend Income Every Month

| Adam Othman

These two top dividend stocks could provide substantial monthly cash flows to supplement your active income.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

2 Reasons to Avoid Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An iconic Canadian retailer and Dividend Aristocrat might lose investors due to eroding profitability and higher-than-usual inventory levels.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Screaming Buys: 2 Value Stocks That Increased Their Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pair of value stocks are screaming buys following their impressive quarterly results and dividend hikes.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap today and pay attractive dividends for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Dividends and Deep Value Together in This 1 TSX Stock

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is a telecom underdog that could prove disruptive over the next few years, as it looks to invest…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Don't miss these top TSX dividend stocks for a portfolio targeting passive income and total returns.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top Monthly Dividend Stocks for Beginners in 2022

| Robin Brown

If you want to increase your monthly passive income stream in an easy, affordable manner, check these two top Canadian…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two TSX stocks aren’t as popular as other names, but they are smart buys right now because both are…

Read more »