Home » Investing » 3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

These three TSX stocks offer a no-brainer choice when it comes to investing, even just a small amount over time.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian investors starting out may have come across the investment method of dollar-cost averaging. In this method, investors put money aside on a consistent basis towards their chosen TSX stocks. Over time, this reduces volatility from investing a huge chunk all at once. But it also allows you to make smaller investments as well.

The problem is, if you can only afford around $25 per month, you want to find TSX stocks that you can buy right away. And right now is a great time, with the market rebounding, yet with stocks still undervalued in this bear market.

So, with that in mind, here are three TSX stocks you can buy, even with just $25, right now.

Extendicare

The Canadian population is aging, and companies like Extendicare (TSX:EXE) are becoming more and more necessary. That’s especially true as the baby boomers age, soon to enter their 80s, when many need more care.

That’s what makes Extendicare one of the simplest TSX stocks to buy, especially at a share price of $7.50 as of writing. And it’s making more strides, moving away from retirement living and towards home care and long-term care. With a 6.4% dividend yield on top of that, it’s one of the best TSX stocks to consider.

Shares in Extendicare are up 7% year to date and 6% in the last month.

Martinrea

Martinrea International (TSX:MRE) is a simple choice because it creates simple products. It’s one of the TSX stocks offering stability, as it provides metal parts and products across North America for everything from oil coolers to hoses. And yet shares are still so cheap, trading at just $11.34 among TSX stocks.

But this simple model will remain a great buy among your other TSX stocks. It offers investors entry into the sector of commodities, because these products are simply not going to disappear anytime soon. No matter what the market is doing. So, you can lock in a 1.8% dividend yield, and look forward to protection during further market downturns.

Shares of Martinrea stock are stable year to date and up 38% in the last month alone.

NorthWest Healthcare

Finally, if you want some strong passive income, then choose TSX stocks in the real estate sector. If you want that income to be incredibly stable, choose NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NHW.UN). This real estate investment trust (REIT) remains one of the best out there, offering up a high dividend yield at 6.1%, while in the stable healthcare industry.

NorthWest is one of the best TSX stocks, though, because it’s been expanding rapidly. That includes organically and through acquisitions, where it buys up properties within the healthcare sector around the world. And yet it trades at just 7.5 times earnings, even with shares performing so well in the last few years.

Shares are down just 1.5% year to date and up 7% in the last month.

Bottom line

These three TSX stocks may be cheap, but they’re no less stable and strong. You could put $25 towards each of them or split it up each month and end up with a portfolio that could last you decades — all while collecting stellar passive income through dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Got $3,000? 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three top TSX stocks that could outperform amid volatile times.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Get More Income With Dividend Stocks. Here’s How

| Kay Ng

These safe and discounted dividend stocks can pay you growing dividend income for many years to come. They're good core…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

How to Start Investing in U.S. Stocks

| Tony Dong

ETFs are a smart way for new investors to easily buy U.S. stocks.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks All New Investors Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in building your first stock portfolio? Here are three stocks that all new investors should buy today!

Read more »

Path to retirement
Stocks for Beginners

4 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These U.S. stocks should be picked up immediately in the rebounding economy, and held onto for significant gains in the…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

3 Young TSX Stocks New Investors Should Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock along with these two other TSX stocks are strong choices, even though they came on the market…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Electric Vehicle Stock You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Magna International’s increasing interest in electric vehicles and mobility technology could help its stock soar in the coming years.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? 3 Top Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to strike a balance in your portfolio? It's easier than you think! Here are three top stocks that every…

Read more »