Home » Investing » Create $500 Monthly for Life With These Passive-Income Stocks

Create $500 Monthly for Life With These Passive-Income Stocks

These three TSX dividend stocks give investors the best shot at long-term income of $500 every single month.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Passive-income stocks can be a great way to create cash flow, especially when considering the long haul. You can use that cash flow to put money in your pocket to help pay for bills, groceries, gas — whatever. And right now, that could be exactly what you need.

Even with inflation coming down to 7.6% in July, it’s still remarkably high. There was some relief with gas prices coming down, but it remains a hard time to afford a living in Canada. But once prices even out once more, Canadians can use passive-income stocks to reinvest in their portfolio.

Why reinvest?

It’s been proven time and again that long-term investing is the best way to create wealth. So, if you have the ability to take the cash from passive-income stocks and put it towards your investment, this method of compounding can create substantial cash in the long run.

But it all comes down to what you’re able to afford, and for what reason. That means coming up with a budget, and a savings goal. This could be retirement, true. But it may also be paying off student loans, your child’s education, or a dream vacation. By reinvesting when you’re able, you can reach those goals a lot sooner than if you simply let your passive-income stocks climb on their own.

Three passive-income stocks to consider

If you’re looking to create $500 per month, then you want passive-income stocks that dish out dividends on a monthly basis. However, that’s not the only item on your checklist. Your dividends should come from companies that will remain here decades after you buy them. If not, then there’s no point in holding them long term if they could wither and die.

With that in mind, I would pick up TransAlta Renewables, CT REIT, and Chartwell Retirement Residences. These three companies have well over a decade in historical performance and a strong future ahead.

TransAlta for its part is in the growing sector of renewable energy, which will eventually replace oil and gas companies all together. CT REIT runs the Canadian Tire franchises, a company that recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary and continues to run on stronger than ever. Finally, Chartwell offers entrance into the growing business of long-term care, which is set to explode as the baby boomers age.

Create $500 each and every month

To create $500 from passive-income stocks each month, that means you need to create $6,000 per year. Split evenly, that comes to $2,000 from each stock. For TransAlta, that’s an investment of $38,298; for CT REIT, it’s $39,540; and for Chartwell, it’s $35,574. That’s a total investment of $113,412 as of writing.

I’ll grant you, that’s a huge investment. However, look at the company’s historic performance for why you would want to invest in these passive-income stocks. All in all, based on each of these company’s compound annual growth rates over the last decade in both dividends and share growth, you could have a portfolio worth $133,435 in just a decade by reinvesting dividends!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

1 U.S. Stock to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Adam Othman

Even though tech stocks are usually the go-to growth picks in the US stock markets, there are quite a few…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks have been a favourite for a while, but even more so now that they trade at such…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options To Earn Regular Passive Income!

| Andrew Button

You can earn high passive income with dividend stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD).

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Canadian 6%-Yielder’s On Sale, But Not for Long!

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a wonderful high-yielding REIT that has a higher yield and lower valuation than most its peers.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

This 1 Canadian Dividend Stock Could Help You Earn Over $100 Per Week in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This dividend stock won’t disappoint you if you want to earn reliable passive income in Canada -- equivalent to more…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Monthly Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Retirees seeking tax-free monthly dividends can now buy high-yield stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Selloff Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three selloff stocks to buy for those who believe that these companies can growth through a rising interest…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Get Over $430 in Dividend Income Every Month

| Adam Othman

These two top dividend stocks could provide substantial monthly cash flows to supplement your active income.

Read more »