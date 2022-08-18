Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 Canadian Dividend ETFs Perfect for Beginner Investors

2 Canadian Dividend ETFs Perfect for Beginner Investors

These ETFs offer high yields or good dividend growth potential.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadians love dividend investing, for good reason. The TSX is filled with many large-cap, blue-chip banking, insurance, energy, utilities, mining, and telecom stocks that offer high yields or a long, consecutive history of dividend growth.

That being said, managing a portfolio of 10–30 dividend stocks can become cumbersome and challenging for the average investor. With this approach, investors need to re-balance holdings periodically, stay on top of the news for their company, and reinvest dividends as they get paid out.

The good news is that various fund providers such as iShares have exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that do all the hard work for you. These ETFs hold a basket of dividend stocks according to various criteria. Buying shares of these ETFs gives you instant exposure to a portfolio of great Canadian dividend stocks.

High yield approach

The iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) passively tracks the performance of 76 Canadian stocks that pay high dividend yields. This ETF selects its holdings by filtering for Canadian stocks that currently pay high dividends relative to their share price.

The top five holdings in XEI include Royal Bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, Bank of Montreal, and Canadian Natural Resources. Overall, the ETF is weighted towards the energy (32%) and financial (30%) sectors, making it a concentrated bet on Canada’s top two industries.

XEI will cost you an annual expense ratio of 0.22%, which works out to around a $22 fee for a $10,000 investment. Currently, the fund pays a strong annual distribution yield of 5.05%. If you need frequent income, XEI may be ideal as the distributions are paid out monthly.

Dividend growth approach

The iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ) takes a different approach by only holding 86 large-cap Canadian stocks that have increased ordinary cash dividends for at least five consecutive years. With CDZ, high current yields are not the focus –historical dividend growth is.

Compared to XEI, CDZ’s current top six holdings include Fiera Capital, Pembina Pipeline, Slate Grocery REIT, Keyera, and Enbridge. Once again, the financial (24%) and energy (15%) sectors dominate, but there is substantial weighting to utilities (12%) and real estate (12%) stocks as well.

CDZ charges an expense ratio three times that of XEI at 0.66%, for a $66 annual fee for a $10,000 investment. The distribution yield is also lower at 3.63%, but keep in mind that this is intentional, because the fund focuses on dividend growth versus just high present dividend yields.

The Foolish takeaway

Both funds are fantastic for new investors. Personally, I prefer XEI simply because of its lower expense ratio. However, XEI is rather concentrated in financial and energy sector stocks, which can be cyclical in nature. CDZ is more diversified, and selecting for dividend growth potential might lead to better total returns down the line.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, CDN NATURAL RES, Enbridge, FIERA CAPITAL CORP, KEYERA CORP, and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $500 in the TSX Right Now

| Robin Brown

Here are two TSX stocks to buy regardless of the economy or the stock market.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks I’m Considering Buying Today. You Should, Too

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for blue-chip stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I’m considering today!

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Are You Starting a Stock Portfolio? If Yes, Keep It Safe and Simple

| Christopher Liew, CFA

First-time investors should keep their stock portfolios safe and simple by holding time-tested, income-producing assets.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Follow the KISS Model With These 3 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks keep it super simple for new investors. You'll need each of these services over the next decade…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Millennials: Pay Down Debt and Get Rich in Just 1 Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Millennials continue to have huge debt on their hands, but they can pay it off and become rich by getting…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

3 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could lift up your portfolio during a recession? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

4 Top Growth Stocks Still on Sale, But Not for Long

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are the top four growth stocks I would consider.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

If you got a decade-long time horizon, here are two top TSX stocks that could significantly grow your portfolio.

Read more »