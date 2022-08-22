Home » Investing » How Much Retirement Income Can You Make?

How Much Retirement Income Can You Make?

It may be decades until you retire. But it’s never too early to start retirement planning. Here’s retirement income you might receive.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

You’ll make most of your income during your working years. When it comes time for retirement, you’ll need to somehow replace your working income or most of it. As a general rule of thumb, some financial advisors believe you’ll need retirement income of about 80% of your working income. Ultimately, how much you really need will depend on your retirement lifestyle and health.

Over time, your investment income can make a growing impact to your total income, as you save and invest regularly.

It’s good to know the kind of income you’ll receive in retirement. Here are some sources of retirement income you could receive.

Old Age Security (OAS) pension benefits

You’re eligible for the OAS pension benefit if you’re at least 65 years old and have lived in Canada for at least 10 years since you turned 18. You can get the full pension if you’ve lived in Canada for 40 years after you turned 18. The OAS pension benefit adjusts to inflation quarterly. From July to September 2022 the maximum benefit is $666.83 per month (and $733.51 per month if you’re 75 and over). The OAS pension benefit is taxable income. As well, you’ll receive a clawback (i.e., reduction in benefits) if your previous year’s income reaches a certain threshold.

Canada Pension Plan (CPP) income

If you make more than $3,500 a year, you’re contributing to the CPP, which is a social insurance program administered by the federal government. You and your employer will contribute up to $3,499.80 each to the CPP this year. Self-employed Canadians take up the employer’s portion as well and consequently contribute up to $6,999.60.

When you apply for CPP in retirement, your CPP pension benefit will depend on your past CPP contributions. The maximum monthly CPP payment now is $1,253.59 per month, but the recent average monthly payment (in April 2022) was $727.61. CPP is taxable income.

The general retirement age is 65, but you can start receiving CPP pension benefits at age 60 for permanently reduced amounts or receive permanently increased benefits if you delay receiving CPP benefits up to age 70.

Company pension plan

Some company pension plans provide retirement benefits that depend on your income level and the number of years you have worked at the company.

Others depend on your contributions (sometimes employers contribute as well) and how well your pension has grown under your investment directions. Ultimately, the retirement benefit depends on how individual employees manage their plans and what long-term returns they get from their investments.

RRSP/RRIF income

Not everyone gets a company pension. You can build your own pension plan by contributing to your RRSP, which reduces your income tax. Because there is no foreign withholding tax on qualified U.S. dividends, Canadians should consider holding big-dividend U.S. stocks in their RRSPs. This tax advantage stays intact, even when your RRSP turns into an RRIF when you retire. Since the U.S. stock market yields about 1.5%, you might consider a high yield to be 3% in U.S. stocks.

Investments grow tax free in your RRSP/RRIF. However, withdrawals from the account is taxed at your marginal income tax rate. The idea is that you’ll have lower income in retirement such that withdrawals will be taxed at a lower income tax rate versus your working years.

TFSA income

Canadians should consider the TFSA as a part of their retirement planning. The TFSA is much more flexible than the RRSP/RRIF. You can withdraw tax free any time from your TFSA. Withdrawals also do not lead to any clawbacks on your benefits.

Investment income like capital gains and eligible Canadian dividends are more favourably taxed than ordinary income. Therefore, Canadians should start growing their investment income as soon as possible.

Every Canadian’s retirement situation is unique. Consider consulting qualified financial planners to determine how you may be able to reduce taxes and maximize your retirement income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

How to Easily Become a Landlord in Canada and Earn Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you want to be a lazy landlord in Canada, here is one way to easily earn an attractive monthly…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Investing

New Investors: 2 Battered Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Pandemic Ends

| Joey Frenette

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) and another high-upside COVID-hit stock could be in for a major rally over coming months.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Stocks for Beginners

3 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for U.S. stocks to add to your portfolio? These three stocks are no-brainers!

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? 3 Top Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX stocks including Enbridge and TD Bank are attractive bets for long-term investors due to their solid fundamentals.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Discount Runs Out

| Adam Othman

Heavy discounts are pretty tempting, but it's essential to ensure that these are market-driven discounts from which the stock might…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Investing

Can Cryptos Bounce Back in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The crypto winter isn’t over but a major event next month could trigger a colossal rebound of cryptocurrencies.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Investing

Canadian Value Investors: 2 Ridiculously Cheap U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can buy undervalued stocks such as Crocs and Enterprise Product Partners due to their compelling valuations right now.

Read more »