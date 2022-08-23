Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Canadian Energy Stock (With a +6% Dividend Yield) to Earn Monthly Passive Income

1 Canadian Energy Stock (With a +6% Dividend Yield) to Earn Monthly Passive Income

This fundamentally strong Canadian energy stock could help investors earn attractive monthly passive income.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pipes in an oil field

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Energy stocks in Canada are continuing to underperform the broader market in August. Continued worries about slowing economic growth amid high inflation and a rising interest rate environment are taking a toll on the oil and gas sector. These concerns also explain why West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices have seen over a 6% drop in August so far after witnessing more than 7% value erosion in July.

Top Canadian stock to earn monthly passive income

Despite ongoing concerns, the medium- to long-term growth outlook for oil prices remains strong with consistently growing global demand in the post-pandemic era, which should help energy stocks recover fast in the coming months. Given that, it could be an opportunity for Canadian investors to buy some quality energy stocks on the dip to hold for the long term. Many fundamentally strong oil stocks also reward their investors with high dividends each month, which could help investors earn reliable monthly passive income with ease.

Let me highlight one of the best energy stocks — Keyera (TSX:KEY) — investors can buy right now. It currently has an impressive annual dividend yield of more than 6%.

Keyera stock’s strong monthly dividends

Keyera is a Calgary-based integrated energy infrastructure company with a market cap of about $7 billion. Despite losing 4.4% of its value to $31.73 per share in August so far, this Canadian energy stock is up by 11.2% year to date. By comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark has seen about 6% value erosion in 2022 so far.

At the current market price, Keyera’s annual dividends yield stands at 6.1%, and it distributes dividend payouts on a monthly basis. In five years between 2016 and 2021, its dividend per share has gone up by 25%, despite facing an oil industry-wide crisis during the COVID phase. In fact, the company raised its dividend payouts by around 3.8% YoY (year over year) in 2020. Overall, its well-proven track record of rewarding investors with stable dividends and its robust cash flows make it one of the most reliable Canadian stocks to buy to earn monthly passive income.

Strong fundamentals

Apart from its attractive dividends, Keyera’s outstanding post-pandemic financial recovery reflects the underlying strength in its fundamentals. As the demand for energy products started surging last year, the company registered a 65.5% YoY jump in its 2021 total revenue after it fell by 16.7% in 2021.

The strength in its financial growth trends continued in the first half of 2022. In the June quarter, Keyera’s total revenue rose by 81.7% to $1.9 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates by around 10%. Its strong marketing segment performance also helped the company post an outstanding 169% YoY increase in its adjusted earnings for the quarter to $0.78 per share, crushing Street’s expectation of $0.52 per share.

This strong performance also encouraged the company to raise its full-year 2022 marketing segment’s realized margin guidance range to $380-$410 million from its original guidance range of $300-$340 million. I expect its strong fundamental outlook and increased guidance for 2022 to help KEY stock stage a sharp recovery in the coming months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends KEYERA CORP. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Barrick Gold stock is one of two oversold dividend stocks that are trading at attractive levels while providing generous income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for two stocks that could help you earn regular passive income? Here are my top picks!

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Make $356 (and More) Every Month for Decades

| Robin Brown

Use your TFSA to build an enduring stream of passive income that can last for decades. Here's one way to…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Lovers: A Top Stock to Buy Ahead of a Recession

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is a cheap dividend stock to buy on the latest market pullback.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

True North REIT: This Dividend Titan Yields 9.44%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pure-play office REIT is a compelling investment because of its high-quality tenant base and nearly 10% dividend yield.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These ultra-high dividend stocks offer investors soaring yields and a share price that continues climbing.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some great stocks to buy now and hold for decades? The long-term potential of these two…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some top TSX stocks that pay dividends monthly? Here are four superb options every investor should consider today.

Read more »