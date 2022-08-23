Home » Investing » 3 Real Estate Stocks That Provide Passive Income Forever

3 Real Estate Stocks That Provide Passive Income Forever

Real estate stocks can be the key to creating long-term passive income, but only if you choose the right ones.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian stocks are rising

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian investors seeking out long-term passive income need to look in the right place. That is why today I’m focusing on real estate stocks. Rather that look for companies that could ebb and flow with the market, investing in the right real estate stock could set you up for life-long income.

This comes from two avenues. Of course, there’s the share growth that can happen from these companies. However, real estate stocks usually also offer dividends. Combined, investors can use this passive income to fund their future dreams decades down the line.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) owns a diversified range of real estate properties around the world. It’s one of the real estate stocks as well that’s been around for over 100 years, investing in everything from hotels to energy infrastructure.

Despite not having a super-high dividend yield at 1.08%, or a cheap share price trading at 22.39 times earnings, this is still a strong stock to buy. Long-term investors, in fact, have done quite well. If you had purchased Brookfield 20 years ago with $10,000, today, those shares are up 2,095%! That would turn that original $10,000 into $167,500 today! Plus, you’ll be receiving $1,800 in annual passive income.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is another strong option, as it too offers diverse income from around the world. The company is known in Canada for its Circle K brand but has acquired businesses across Europe, the United States, and beyond as well. Plus, it offers investors income from a variety of sources. There’s its gas bar, retail services, convenience stores, and these are all services that will only expand as the years go on.

So, even with a 0.75% dividend yield and trading at 18.15 times earnings, it’s still one of the real estate stocks I’d consider. Again, it’s been around a long time. If you had invested in Alimentation stock back in 2002 with $10,000, it would have grown 3,965% by now! That’s worth $300,000 today, with passive income of $2,200 per year!

Storage Vault

Finally, storage is another area of real estate stocks that simply won’t be leaving anytime soon — especially in this new world of small business owners. Those wanting to store their smaller number of products at a cheap price need storage units. That’s on top of the stable income from divorce, downsizing, death, and dislocation.

Yet Storage Vault Canada (TSX:SVI) remains an elusive stock among real estate stocks. It’s been growing steadily but remains incredibly cheap, trading at under $6.50 as of writing. Again, it has a very small yield at 0.17% and perhaps not as much history. But even still, that history is strong with shares climbing 3,207% in the last decade along. That would mean a $10,000 investment in 2012 would be worth $307,143 today! Even that gives you a dividend of $477 per year today.

Bottom line

Real estate stocks can give you significant passive income for long-term investors, whether through shares, passive income, or a combination of both. But it depends on where you invest. In the case of these three real estate stocks, investors have a strong history to look back on and a solid path to growth in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TSX stocks continue to be volatile, which is why choosing simple companies like these three are great for your bottom…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Investors seeking a regular passive income, regardless of where the market goes can consider investing in these five TSX stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

REIT Investors: Create Long-Term Monthly Income With This Diversified, Global REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing in the right REIT could give you thousands in annual income on top of share growth you can expect…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Investors can achieve peace of mind with these three dividend stocks that will likely continue to pay stable dividends for…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 2 Blue-Chip TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Are you new to investing and looking for stocks for beginners? These two top TSX stocks could be ideal additions…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock (With a +6% Dividend Yield) to Earn Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This fundamentally strong Canadian energy stock could help investors earn attractive monthly passive income.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Barrick Gold stock is one of two oversold dividend stocks that are trading at attractive levels while providing generous income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for two stocks that could help you earn regular passive income? Here are my top picks!

Read more »