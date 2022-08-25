Home » Investing » Why Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) Is for Keeps

Why Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) Is for Keeps

A railroad stock is a must-own asset because of the creation of a single-line rail network connecting three countries.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
FREIGHT TRAIN

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Railroad companies are economic drivers because of the important roles they play in trade and commerce. Even in the current era, don’t expect the old industry to lose its relevance or become obsolete. Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP), for instance, has a bright future ahead.

The $97.93 billion company is Canada’s second-largest railway operator after Canadian National Railway. The two companies dominate the freight rail operations in the country. CP is also the eighth-largest railroad company in the world by market capitalization.

Accelerating momentum

Keith Creel, CP’s president and chief executive officer, is proud of the resiliency and discipline of the team despite the challenging environment in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022. He said, “They continue to display the grit and tenacity it takes to run a world-class North American railroad and deliver for our customers.”

Creel added, “The strong demand environment for North American goods and commodities, coupled with our own unique growth initiatives and the promising upcoming Canadian grain crop, gives me confidence that we will continue to see momentum build into the back half of 2022 and beyond.”

While net income in Q2 2022 dropped 38.6% to $765 million versus Q2 2021, total revenue (freight and non-freight) increased 7.2% to $2.2 billion. CP’s operating income for the quarter was $868 million, which represents 6% year-over-year growth.

CP derives its revenues primarily from transporting freight, so the figure varies depending on the changes in freight volumes and certain variable expenses like fuel, crew costs, and other related expenses. Leasing of assets, contracts with passenger operators, logistical services, and other arrangements comprise the non-freight revenue.

Investors should be excited about the prospects for this railroad stock with the coming historic combination of two iconic railroad companies. The creation of the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada rail network would be CP’s new catalyst for further business growth.

A single-line railroad

CP won the bid to take over and acquire Kansas City Southern (KCS) in the United States. However, the joint railroad control application to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is under regulatory review by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB). The filers expect the STB to complete the review by early next year.

Once STB grants control approval, the integration of CP and KCS will begin and should take about three years. Besides the creation of the only single-line railroad linking the United States, Mexico, and Canada, there would be a host of other benefits for the business combination.

Creel said, “We are excited to reach this milestone on the path toward creating this unique truly North American railroad.” On August 16, 2022, CP announced receiving the required regulatory clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The clearance should boost the chances of the approval of the proposed merger.

Invest now and hold for decades

The market environment today is very uncertain. However, CP continues to outperform and hold steady amid recession fears. At $105.32 per share, investors are up 16.22% on top of the modest but safe dividend yield (0.72%). If you’re a long-term investor, CP is a must-own asset. Invest now, because the future of CPKC with freight in three countries is very bright.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Dividend Stocks

Technology
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: These 3 Stocks Could Generate Excellent Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could generate passive income in your TFSA? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Perfect Dividend Stocks for Building a Dependable Stream of Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Dividend stocks are an easy and quick way to build an additional source of passive income.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Dividend Stocks

2 Inflation-Busting Gold Stocks to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

Here are two Canadian gold stocks you might want to add to your portfolio amid rising inflation and recession worries.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

My #1 Passive Income Pick to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is a high-yield REIT that's perfect for portfolios looking to weather a recession and inflation.

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

Little-Known Ways to Earn an Additional $50 a Month (From Dividends) 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to make some additional money? Here are a few ways to earn $50 a month and even…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

These Monthly Dividend Payers Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Here are two dividend stocks with generous yields of 7.4% and 6.1%. Their monthly dividends are reliable and provide steady…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Passive Income Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians on the hunt for long-term passive income should seek out Dividend Aristocrats like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and others.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 of the Cheapest Canadian Dividend Stocks (Under $5) I’d Buy Before August Ends

| Jitendra Parashar

I find this cheap Canadian dividend stock worth buying in August, as its long-term growth prospects remain strong.

Read more »