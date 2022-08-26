Home » Investing » Banking Stocks: The Ultimate Dirt Cheap Sector

Banking Stocks: The Ultimate Dirt Cheap Sector

Banking stocks like TD are dirt cheap, and offer stable, growing dividends.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Many value investors have “favourite” sectors. Oil stocks tend to be popular, as do utilities and retailers. Investors can do well with any of them, if they’re wise about stock selection. But for my money, one value sector stands out above all the rest:

Banking.

Banking stocks are persistently cheap, yet unlike other value stocks, they’re not at risk of disruption. For example, there’s always the risk of electric vehicles and renewable energy taking oil down a notch, but with banks, there’s nothing on the horizon that will replace the business. And before you say “fintech,” I should point out that fintech companies still depend on banks for vital services. PayPal for example still depends on Wells Fargo for custodial services. There are other examples, too.

So, banking is a proven sector that’s not disappearing any time soon. The question, then, is why are bank stocks so cheap?

Why banking stocks are persistently cheap

Bank stocks are persistently cheap for a number of reasons.

One reason is growth. Bank stocks typically don’t deliver explosive growth. Over the last five years, the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) has grown its earnings by 9.5% per year. That’s decent growth, but it’s nothing compared to the high double digit growth you sometimes see with tech stocks. When Shopify reported 16% growth last quarter, it was characterized as a disaster. For TD, that would be a great quarter.

Another possible reason why bank stocks are cheap is fear. In 2008, U.S. banks started seeing a wave of defaults on mortgages, creating a financial crisis that almost caused several banks to go under. Ever since then, bank stocks have had a reputation for being risky. With that being said, regulators responded to the crisis of 2008, and banks today are required to have more assets on hand than they used to.

Dividends galore

One great thing about bank stocks is that they tend to pay high dividends. TD Bank, for example, has a 4% yield. It has been raising its payout consistently over time. From 2003-2008, TD raised its payout each year and more than doubled its payout per share on a quarterly basis. After keeping the dividend steady through the Great Recession, TD resumed dividend raises in 2011. At the end of last year, TD raised its dividend payout by 13%. And it’s aiming for more dividend hikes in the future, meaning today’s investors will eventually see higher yields.

Is there an upside?

As we’ve seen, bank stocks are cheap and have high dividend yields. The question is, “is there any upside”?

Most likely, the answer is yes. Bank stocks may be out of favour right now, but they tend to do well when times are good. When recessions occur, bank stocks fall, because slow economic activity reduces their lending. Their earnings decline, and their stock prices fall along with earnings. But when the economy recovers, the banks start to turn it around, and their stock prices begin to climb again.

Foolish takeaway

Banks may not be popular, but they’re a great investment. Warren Buffett, Li Lu, and many other top investors are heavily invested in banks. If you buy today, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get rich. But you may end up with a consistent flow of dividend income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends PayPal Holdings.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD)

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a big bank to buy? Here are a few reasons why you should buy TD Bank…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

TD Stock or Royal Bank Stock: Which Bank Is Better?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock and Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock both came out with earnings this week, so which is the better…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) just took a big hit post-earnings, making it a top dividend aristocrat to buy right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks all offer a different path to growth, but growth nonetheless in this incredibly volatile market.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) Stock: Where I’d Invest $500 in the TSX Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock looks way too cheap to ignore following a brutal earnings miss.

Read more »

warning or alert
Bank Stocks

Earnings Alert! Is Royal Bank Stock Worth Buying Despite its Q3 Earnings Miss?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why stock market beginners can take advantage of the recent dip in RY stock to buy a reliable dividend…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks You’ll Be Happy to Own in 2032

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down TSX tech stocks such as Shopify and Goeasy are well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors in the…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Bank Stocks

Earnings Alert! Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy After its Q3 Results?

| Jitendra Parashar

I expect BNS stock to stage a recovery in the coming months, as a macro factors-driven recent earnings dip in…

Read more »