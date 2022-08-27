Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Millennials: 1 Top TFSA Stock to Build Wealth for Retirement

Millennials: 1 Top TFSA Stock to Build Wealth for Retirement

Millennials should consider putting extra cash in a diversified portfolio of top stocks in their TFSA for tax-free wealth creation.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Millennials may not be thinking about retirement yet, as their attention is elsewhere. You may be focused on your family or career. Or you may be simply enjoying life, such as the warm summer weather we’re having.

But if you happen to have some extra cash you don’t need, you may be interested in stocking up on top-performing stocks in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for tax-free wealth creation. Actually, the right stocks can lead to generational wealth creation.

The Canadian stock market return has been 8.9% per year over the past decade. What if you could invest for even higher returns? Saving and investing $500 a month compounded at the following rates of returns annually will grow into the amounts in the table for your retirement and beyond.

YearsTotal Contribution8.9% per year10%12%
10$60,000$90,723.65$95,624.55$105,292.41
20$120,000$303,537.23$343,650$432,314.65
30$180,000$802,741.31$986,964.14$1,447,996.11
40$240,000$1,973,741.38$2,655,555.33$4,602,548.52

A top dividend stock for the TFSA

One top TFSA stock millennials should consider buying and holding is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP). The diversified utility has outperformed the market and the utility sector in total returns in the last one, three, five, and 10 years.

The graph below displays how an initial $10,000 investment performed in Brookfield Infrastructure stock, the Canadian stock market, and the utility sector over the past decade. Specifically, the top utility stock markedly outperformed by achieving total returns of close to 20.5% annually. The investment posted $40,910 more gains than the runners-up (the Canadian stock market) in the period!

XIU Total Return Level Chart

BIP.UN, XUT, and XIU Total Return Level data by YCharts

Currently, the dividend stock yields 3.3%. And it aims to increase its cash distribution by 5-9% per year. It’d be a good idea to buy the stock whenever it consolidates or dips meaningfully.

The business

BIP is a diversified business that owns a global portfolio of infrastructure assets across the utility, transport, midstream, and data sectors. It provides essential products and services through economic cycles. About 43% of its assets are in North America, 20% in the Asia Pacific, 19% in South America, and 18% in Europe.

The utility maintains quality cash flow that’s sustainably growing, as it’s about 90% regulated or contracted. Moreover, approximately 70% is indexed to inflation and has no volume risk.

Brookfield Infrastructure makes strategic acquisitions as well. It’s a good thing for stock investors that it is a value investor and an operator that has the expertise to optimize acquired assets. Therefore, it would sell mature assets for impressive profits when opportunities arise.

Recent results

The global infrastructure pie has decades to grow. As a global diversified infrastructure business, Brookfield Infrastructure isn’t short of growth opportunities. Once again, this year, management expects to exceed its investment deployment target. Over the last 12 months or so, BIP deployed about US$3 billion in new investments.

In the first half of the year, its funds from operations increased by 22% to over US$1 billion. On a per-unit basis, the growth rate was 11%, which is extraordinary compared to the industry.

Identify other top stocks for your TFSA

Although Brookfield Infrastructure is a wonderful business, millennial investors should not put all their eggs in one basket. Your retirement is too important to rely on a single stock. You should diversify your stock portfolio across quality businesses from different industries that have a good chance of beating the market and their respective industries.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units.

More on Stocks for Beginners

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Safest TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest stocks you can buy on the TSX in August 2022.

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Set to Double in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There has been a lot of interest in finding a Canadian stock in the commodity sector, yet investors continue to…

Read more »

A person suffering
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy if You’re Worried About a Recession

| Daniel Da Costa

Recessions can impact many stocks severely, but these two top Canadian stocks are some of the best to buy now…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Got $6,000? Here’s How to Power Up Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Power up your TFSA portfolio with exceptional growth stocks like goeasy (TSX:GSY) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Read more »

Clean energy
Stocks for Beginners

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of long-term dividend stocks to power up your portfolio. Here’s three high-yield energy stocks to buy…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Stocks for Beginners

1st-Time Investors: Now Is the Best Time to Buy 2 Growth Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Timing the market is not possible. But the market dip is an opportunity to buy growth stocks you want to…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX ETFs With Excellent Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These three TSX ETFs pay excellent monthly dividends and are lower-risk options for risk-averse investors, especially beginners.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Stocks: 3 Canadian Gems That Offer Solid Growth Prospects

| Vineet Kulkarni

While markets could continue to be volatile, these TSX stocks will likely keep outperforming.

Read more »