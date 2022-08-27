Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Steady Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Cash In for Life

TFSA Investors: Steady Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Cash In for Life

Utilities stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) offer high yields.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electricity pylons against a sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Utility stock: what’s not to love about them?

Among the most stable dividend stocks out there, they offer you much of the passive income that bank stocks do but without the threat of a 2008-style financial meltdown.

Sure, utilities are boring, but that’s exactly what makes them so valuable. Because of their “slow and steady” growth, utilities tend to deliver predictable returns and reliable dividends.

That doesn’t mean you can’t go wrong with utility stocks. Enron, the culprit of history’s biggest accounting fraud, was a utility. Its investors didn’t exactly get great returns. In order to invest profitably in utilities, you need to know how to analyze them — either that or buy a diversified utilities ETF. In this article, I will explore three utilities stocks that offer significant dividend income.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a St. John’s based utility company. It offers electricity throughout Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean. 99% of its assets are regulated utilities — a good thing because regulations provide high barriers to entry.

Fortis is famous for having raised its dividend every single year for the last 48 years. Most utilities are pretty consistent dividend payers, but not all of them have such consistent dividend growth. Fortis has both. Its goal is to raise the payout by about 6% a year for the next five years, which seems doable.

The company’s current payout ratio (percentage of earnings paid as dividends) is 79%, which is a little high but not extremely high. Its annual growth in earnings per share has only been 2.6% per year over the last five years. Therefore, the dividend-growth goal appears to be a little ahead of the growth in the actual business. Fortis looks pretty good today, but be mindful of the payout ratio potentially rising too high in the future.

Algonquin

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a Canadian renewable energy utility that has a lot of things going for it. First, it’s relatively small, which means it has a lot of room to grow. Second, its historical growth has been off the charts for a utility: revenue has grown at 16.7% per year, and earnings have grown at 12.6% per year over the last five years. Third, it’s almost entirely focused on renewable energy, especially wind and solar, so it’s less likely than other utilities are to face climate change-related issues.

One potential problem with AQN is severely negative earnings growth in the last year. For the trailing 12-month period, earnings declined 85%. That appears concerning, but remember that the five-year trend in earnings is still very strong. Also, the free cash flow (cash left to pay shareholders) actually improved in the last 12 months, so it’s not all bad on the earnings front.

Duke Energy

Last but not least, we have Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). This is a U.S. natural gas and nuclear utility that is well positioned for the future of energy. Like many utilities, Duke is a pretty slow-growth company. Its earnings have only grown by 4.5% per year over five years, halfway between Fortis and Algonquin. On the bright side, it is highly profitable, with a 15% profit margin (i.e., net income as percentage of revenue).

DUK’s growth isn’t bad, and its profitability is very good. However, the main reason for being interested in Duke isn’t financials, it’s what the company does. Duke is partially a nuclear utility, and nuclear energy is rapidly being embraced by the world as a solution to climate change. Renewables are popular, but they only supply 5% of the world’s energy. Nuclear is a zero-carbon energy source that can power an entire grid. Duke Energy is already operating 11 nuclear power plants across North and South Carolina, and it has never suffered a serious safety incident. That makes it a green energy company with a proven track record.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Duke Energy and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Kay Ng

How are you trying to beat the market? You can focus on the expected total returns or the income generation.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for New Retirees to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks with great track records of distribution growth look good for retirees to buy today for a…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Down 11% – This Dividend Stock Could Make You a Millionaire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors can latch on to this superior dividend stock that could make you a millionaire by simply reinvesting dividends.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Dividend Stocks

Suncor Stock (TSX:SU): A Value Stock Worth Buying or a Value Trap?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock is poised for a rebound as the company makes important changes to address weak operational performance.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $30,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $750,000

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can harness the power of compounding to build retirement wealth. Here's how.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors who are hungry for monthly passive income should target TSX dividend stocks like Keyera Corporation (TSX:KEY) and others today.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Buying shares of recession-resistant companies such as Pepsi and Procer & Gamble may be a good strategy for risk-averse investors.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for New RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »