Home » Investing » How to Turn a $40,000 RRSP or TFSA Into $750,000

How to Turn a $40,000 RRSP or TFSA Into $750,000

This simple investing strategy has made many self-directed Canadian investors quite rich.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian Registered Retirement savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors are searching for good stocks to buy that can turn hard-earned savings into a nice nest egg for retirement. One popular investing strategy that can deliver attractive total returns involves buying top TSX dividend stocks and using the distributions to acquire new shares.

The process can normally be set up to occur automatically by using a company’s dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP). In some cases, the DRIP actually buys the new shares at a discount to the market price.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) raised its dividend in each of the past 48 years. That’s an important ingredient for building wealth over time, as each dividend increase boosts the yield on the original investment. In addition, stocks with great track records of dividend growth tend to see their prices rise over time.

Fortis gets 99% of its revenue from regulated assets that provide essential services. These include power generation, electricity transmission, and natural gas distribution. The nature of the businesses means cash flow is relatively predictable and reliable. Management can therefore plan capital expenditures and dividend increases through volatile economic conditions.

Fortis is currently working on a $20 billion capital program that will increase the rate base by about a third to more than $41 billion by the end of 2026. The resulting increase in cash flow is expected to support targeted average dividend hikes of 6% per year through 2025. Fortis offers a 3.6% dividend yield at the time of writing. The DRIP provides a 2% discount on stock purchased using the dividends.

Fortis is a good stock to buy if you are looking for a defensive stock to add to your portfolio.

Long-term Fortis investors have enjoyed solid total returns. A $20,000 investment in Fortis stock 25 years ago would be worth more than $350,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) generally finds favour with retirees and other investors who are seeking high-yield passive income. The generous dividend provides a 5.7% yield right now, and BCE raised the payout by at least 5% annually for the past 14 years.

A quick look at the stock chart, however, also shows that BCE is a good stock to own for total returns. In fact, a $20,000 investment in BCE shares just 25 years ago would be worth almost $400,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

BCE is a giant in the Canadian communications industry with a market capitalization of $59 billion. The company has the balance sheet strength to make significant investments in new network infrastructure to defend its wide competitive moat. BCE is investing $5 billion in 2022 on the expansion of the 5G mobile network and expects to directly connect 900,000 clients to fibre optic lines this year.

BCE is a good stock to buy for investors seeking stocks they can simply own for decades without having to check the share price every week.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for TFSA and RRSP total returns

Fortis and BCE are just two examples of quality dividend-growth stocks that can help investors build retirement wealth. The pullback in the TSX this year is giving investors a chance to buy many top Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices for a self-directed retirement portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Fortis and BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

The Real Estate Secret Your Portfolio Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for the best real estate secret to counter market volatility? Here's a stock to consider for long-term,…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Monthly Dividend Stock in Canada (With a +7% Yield) to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian stock could help you earn reliable monthly passive income irrespective of market conditions as long as you want.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Whether you just started investing or have years of experience, if you want to boost your passive income, here are…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Build Your Retirement Portfolio: 2 RRSP Stocks to Buy in September

| Puja Tayal

Have you started planning for retirement? Even if retirement is a long way off, the time to start investing is…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy now for portfolios focused on passive income and…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $100

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With just $100, Canadian passive-income investors can own this entire basket of three high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

George Weston (TSX:WN): Strong Earnings From Market-Leading Businesses

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One of Canada’s successful enterprises and the TSX’s pioneering consumer staples stock is a strong buy today for its market-leading…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This 100-Year-Old Dividend Stud Can Help You Beat the TSX

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a 100-year-old retailer that has staying power and a dirt-cheap multiple.

Read more »