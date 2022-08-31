Home » Investing » New Investors – 3 Ultra Cheap ETFs for Max Diversification

New Investors – 3 Ultra Cheap ETFs for Max Diversification

If you’re looking for an easier way to create a diversified portfolio that mitigates risk, consider exchange-traded funds like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you’re a new investor building a portfolio for the first time, you’d do well to look into exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Providing you with built-in diversification, (spreading your eggs across more than one basket), they help you to reduce risk in your portfolio.

Mathematically speaking, the more stocks you own, the lower your risk. There are two kinds of risk: market risk (the risk in the overall market), and specific risk (the risk in one stock). You can’t avoid market risk, but if you hold thousands of stocks, you reduce specific risk to near-zero.

For most people, going out and buying thousands of stocks isn’t practical. Fortunately, ETFs make it easy to gain access to this volume of stocks. These funds buy the whole market, instead of just a handful of stocks, providing you with all of the diversification you need. On this note, I’ll explore three ultra-cheap ETFs that could help you diversify your portfolio and mitigate risk.

The TSX

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) is an index fund that tracks the S&P/TSX Composite Index. That’s an index of 240 large companies that make up the bulk of the TSX. 240 stocks is a significant amount of diversification. Studies show that you can capture 90% of the benefit of diversification with just 20 stocks, so XIC has you more than covered for a Canadian fund. That’s not to say it’s all you need for a truly diversified portfolio: you need U.S. and global funds for that. But XIC provides ample Canadian exposure in one convenient package with a mere 0.04% fee and a 2.5% dividend yield.

The S&P 500

Next up we have the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV)(NYSE:VOO). One of the world’s most popular index funds, it has stood the test of time, out-performing the vast majority of active funds over its lifetime.

VFV invests in U.S. stocks, but can be bought as a Canadian fund. If you buy the Canadian version of the fund, you don’t have to pay the IRS dividend withholding tax on it. The dividend withholding tax is a tax that the U.S. takes from dividends paid to foreign investors. It’s 15%, so buying the S&P 500 via VFV can save you a substantial amount of money. On the flipside, the Canadian version of the fund has a 0.08% fee, which is double that of the U.S. version. So, the gains from saving on taxes aren’t “free.”

Global stocks

Last but not least, we have the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Fund (NYSE:VEU). This is an ultra-diversified index fund that holds thousands of countries from around the world, but excludes the U.S. and certain emerging markets. If you’re looking for diversification, it’s hard to do much better than VEU. The fund boasts 3,650 stocks, which is far more than you would get with VFV or XIC. VEU has a 0.07% management fee, which is a little higher than some other funds, but it’s still quite low. Overall, it’s a worthy addition to any diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Investing

Passive-Income Power: How to Churn Out Over $120/Week for the Rest of 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians hungry for passive income in this turbulent market should target dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE).

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Absolute Software (TSX:ABST): Record Fiscal 2022 on Strong Cyber Defence Demand

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-paying tech stock is likely to rebound faster than its sector peers following a transformative year and record results…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

1 Top Stock I’ll Buy More of if it Crashes

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is a wide-moat stock that's a dividend gem I'd love to buy on a further plunge.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Top TSX Dividend Stock for Retirees to Buy Now and Own for 30 Years

| Andrew Walker

This high-yield Canadian stock has raised the dividend in each of the past 27 years.

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is Docebo (TSX:DCBO) Worth Buying at a Discounted Price?

| Adam Othman

Many tech stocks are still heavily discounted, but not all are worth buying right now due to uncertain growth potential.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Kay Ng

Grow your portfolio safely by investing in solid dividend-growth stocks. You won't regret looking into these TSX stocks.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Never Selling

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for U.S. stocks to hold in your TFSA? Here are two stocks I’m never selling!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

If I Were a Landlord: A (8%-Yielding) REIT That Pays Cash Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

Canada's property market is hot, with prices growing exorbitantly. The TSX has REIT options that can give you a distribution…

Read more »