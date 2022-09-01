Home » Investing » Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Are you eyeing for a comfortable retirement decades later? These top Canadian stocks could play a key role.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Have you already built an emergency fund that’s enough to cover three to six months of your living expenses? And now you have an extra $1,000 to spare? Consider buying these Canadian stocks to hold until retirement. We’ll discuss two stock ideas in this article.

The longer you have until retirement, the larger your positions can grow, barring any temporary setbacks from market corrections. The idea is to continue adding to quality stocks when they trade at good valuations — ideally at meaningful discounts to their intrinsic values.

RBC stock

The big Canadian banks have been some of the most profitable businesses through economic cycles. And Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) takes the biggest share. Its annual net income is close to $16 billion. Moreover, it consistently shares 40-50% of its earnings with its stockholders. In the trailing 12 months, its payout ratio was approximately 43% of its net income available to common shareholders.

Currently, Canadian bank stocks are being weighed down by a weaker economic outlook from high inflation and rising interest rates. Consumers and businesses are expected to be more careful with their spending, as costs have gone up big time. Rising interest rates increase the borrowing costs, which also reduces consumer spending and business investments. However, higher rates typically benefit banks, as the banks may be able to enjoy higher net interest income.

So far, RBC has posted resilient results. Three-quarters of the fiscal year passed. Fiscal year to date, its earnings per share (EPS) have only declined by 1%. But the stock is down 9% since the start of the year. The dip to about $122 per share brings the dividend stock to about 10.9 times earnings — a discount of roughly 10% from its long-term normal valuation.

RBC stock achieved EPS growth of 9.5% per year in the past decade. So, its medium-term growth rate target of 7-10% seems reasonable.

Now is a good time to look more into the diversified bank for a potential investment starting with a dividend yield of about 4.2%.

A top TSX stock

You can complement a stable investment in RBC stock with a proven tech stock that has higher growth potential. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a very well-managed company that provides mission-critical software for vertical markets. Acquisitions are also a big part of its growth strategy — one that it has executed successfully.

To get a taste of the incredible growth stock’s goodness, look to its long-term shareholder creation. For example, in the last 10 years, it has grown investors’ money 25-fold. This equates to total returns of 38% per year. I can’t think of another top TSX stock that has beaten this kind of return. Can you?

Even if you just bought the stock five years ago, you still would have tripled your money for returns of 27% per year. These returns were supported primarily by corresponding earnings growth.

The tech stock doesn’t trade cheaply for its incredible growth prospects. At $1,977 per share at writing, it trades at below 32 times earnings. That’s a price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio of approximately 2.1 assuming the analyst consensus three-to-five-year EPS growth rate of about 15%. In the case of CSU stock, paying up for quality and growth could work in investors’ favour in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no positions in stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

3 Safe TSX Dividend Stocks for Beginners to Own in a Bear Market

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for safe stocks to hold through this bear market? Here are three top TSX dividend stocks to…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

3 Recession Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some recession resistant stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three options to buy right now.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

Warren Buffett Turns 92: Top Lessons Beginners Can Learn from the Legendary Billionaire Investor

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some top tips from the man himself, Warren Buffett, to help beginners make wise investment decisions that pay…

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

3 Low-Risk Stocks With Unbelievable Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors, including beginners, can take positions in three relatively low-risk stocks with unbelievable dividend yields.

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Stocks for Beginners

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD): 3 Reasons to Buy Now

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Alimentation Couche-Tard is an underrated growth stock that could be in for a big rebound when markets recover.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks with Unbelievable Staying Power

| Jitendra Parashar

TFSA investors can keep growing their hard-earned savings irrespective of market conditions by investing in these two safe TSX stocks.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

Real Estate Investing in Stocks: Do You Seek Income or Growth?

| Kay Ng

Know what you want from your real estate stocks. You can aim for income, price gains, or a mix of…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Start September With 3 Dividend Gems

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stellar investments to start September with? Here are three great options to consider now.

Read more »