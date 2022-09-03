Home » Investing » 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

If you are looking for high-yielding passive income, dividend stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are looking oversold today.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The first half of 2022 caused a lot of carnage for TSX dividend stocks. Several high-quality dividend stocks have pulled back in the past few months. Today, you can buy them for elevated dividend yields and attractive valuations. If you are on the hunt for some oversold large-cap TSX dividend stocks, here are two to have on your radar.

BCE

With a market capitalization over $59 billion, BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is the largest telecommunications stock in Canada. It provides cellular service, internet, TV, and media services to almost 22 million subscribers. For context, more than half of Canadians use some sort of BCE plan.

Since April, this TSX dividend stock has declined 11.5% from a near record high of $73.30 per share. The company has a high level of debt (a net debt leverage ratio of 3.1 times), and the stock fell on worries about rising interest rates. Likewise, the company has been accelerating its infrastructure spend on 5G spectrum and fibre optic networks. That has put some pressure on short-term earnings.

Fortunately, around 85% of BCE’s debt is fixed for the long term (nearly 14 years) at a very attractive 2.8% average rate. The company has $596 million of cash and $3.1 billion of total liquidity. This should provide it with enough cash to manage its debt and meet its growth capital needs.

Right now, this TSX stock earns a very attractive 5.65% dividend. In the first quarter of 2022, it increased its dividend rate by 5.1%. It has a five-year history of growing the dividend around 5% annually. If you like a stable business with the capacity for steady long-term dividend growth, BCE is a great stock to buy and hold for the long run.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is one of North America’s largest pipeline and energy infrastructure businesses. It operates assets that are essential to the North American economy. In fact, 25% of the natural gas utilized on the continent is transported through TC Energy’s assets. With a price of $65.70 a share, it has a market capitalization of $66.5 billion today.

Since May, this TSX dividend stock has pulled back 11% from around $73.50 per share. The company pulled back due to an overall decline in energy prices. Likewise, it continues to see cost overruns on its large-scale Coastal Gas-Link pipeline project. Fortunately, the project is 70% complete, and the company believes it can still earn a strong economic return once it is commissioned in late 2023.

Natural gas is expected to be a major transition fuel for many decades to come. Likewise, demand for Canadian LNG continues to quickly grow. That should support significant opportunities for TC to grow its assets and cash flows.

Over the next five years, this blue-chip stock hopes to grow EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) steadily by a 5% compounded annual rate. That should support further dividend growth in the years to come. Regardless, TC Energy stock already pays an ample 5.5% dividend. The pullback appears like a nice time to lock in an attractive, growing dividend for several years to come.

The takeaway on large-cap dividend stocks

BCE and TC Energy pay very attractive dividends over 5%. These large-cap TSX dividend stocks offer defensive businesses that should fair reasonably well through a challenged economic environment. For a combination of passive-income growth and defence, these oversold dividend stocks look attractive today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

work from home
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy at cheap prices today for a portfolio focused on passive…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’re concerned about continued volatility in the stock market, these two dividend stocks should be on your radar.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 1 All-Weather Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock is a great all-weather dividend stock to buy and hold if you're not ready for a pullback.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Millionaire Maker: This 1 Stock Could Make You Rich

| Adam Othman

This multi-billion-dollar market cap tech stock could be an ideal addition to your portfolio for long-term wealth growth.

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

Retire Young: How to Turn a 50,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $950,000

| Andrew Walker

This popular investing strategy uses top Canadian dividend-growth stocks to harness the power of compounding and build wealth inside a…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $340 Each Month Tax Free for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider buying Canadian stocks such as Toronto-Dominion Bank and TC Energy at current valuations.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest TSX Stocks Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their low-risk businesses and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are attractive buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to Invest in for Retirement

| Vineet Kulkarni

Asset allocation plays an important role when planning for retirement, and should be driven by your investment horizon and risk…

Read more »