Home » Investing » 3 Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks With Enormous Long-Term Potential

3 Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks With Enormous Long-Term Potential

Today’s investors need to think long-term, and these three dividend stocks have bright futures ahead.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

New investors seeking out long-term holds may not know where to start. They want in on the market before it rebounds, but don’t want to buy a stock that’s going to suddenly drop. That’s especially true for dividend stocks.

If companies that offer dividend stocks cannot continue to grow revenue and instead, start to fall in the future, then they’ll have to cut dividends to make up the losses. We’ve seen this in the oil and gas industry already, and even though the sector is rebounding, it won’t be up forever considering the growing prominence of renewable energy that will power our future.

That’s why today, I’m going to look at three dividend stocks with enormous long-term potential.

Magna

Let’s start with that renewable energy future. Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) doesn’t provide renewable energy, but is a car parts manufacturer, and is therefore related to the shift towards electric vehicles.

This has been the largest shift we’ve seen in the past few decades towards a clean energy environment. Magna stock is currently down, however, from supply-chain disruptions and increasing demand. But long-term, it has partnerships with enormous car manufacturers including BMW and Jaguar Land Rover who will work with Magna on new platforms for their forthcoming electric vehicles. Magna also partnered with LG Electronics to provide the electric components that will be necessary for these clean vehicles. So it’s a solid choice for long-term holders.

Plus, it’s one of the dividend stocks trading at a huge discount right now. Magna stock offers a decent 3.11% dividend yield, trades at 24 times earnings, with shares down 27% year-to-date.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) is another solid choice among long-term dividend stocks. True, this stock looks pretty volatile right now. The crop nutrient company had soared due to sanctions against Russia that drove demand for potash nutrients. Then it fell during the market drop.

Now, Nutrien stock is up 28% year-to-date, but down 8% in the last few weeks after the market rebounded then fell again. So if you’re buying up this stock, know that it’s for the long-term. After all, the company continues to merge the fractured crop-nutrient industry, and with less and less arable land available, it will continue to be in demand.

Today, Nutrien stock is one of the dividend stocks still trading at a discount. Even with shares up this year, it trades at 7.47 times earnings with a yield of 2.05%.

Power Corporation

The Canadian population is aging, that’s a given. Baby boomers make up a large portion of this population, and currently account for 24.9% of the overall population in this country. And that means insurance for this group is going to be a gold mine in the coming years. That’s why I encourage you to consider Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW).

Now, it’s one of the dividend stocks that isn’t providing the best earnings right now. Profit fell by 47% year-over-year to $527 million during its latest earnings report. But it’s still a heavy hitter, holding a 66.6% interest in Great-West Lifeco and a 62.2% interest in IGM Financial. So don’t count it out any time soon.

Today, you can lock in a juicy 5.88% dividend yield while it trades at a valuable 9.7 times earnings and is down 18% year-to-date.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna Int’l and Nutrien Ltd.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

New investors looking for some of the best options to earn regular passive income should consider these two stocks today.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Tax-Free Income of $410/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields and stable cash flows, the following three dividend stocks would be excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Dividend Stocks

Why MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) is Among the Best TSX Energy Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

MEG Energy stock has returned 60% this year, beating peers by a wide margin.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Top 5 Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Life

| Sneha Nahata

Want reliable passive income? Consider these top five Canadian stocks with solid dividend payments and growth histories.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Ultra-Safe Payout Ratios

| Daniel Da Costa

Even with all the risk and uncertainty in markets today, these two Canadian dividend stocks are some of the best…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are top TSX stocks that are trading way below their fair values.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Royalty income funds such as A&W an Boston Pizza offer investors tasty dividend yields, allowing them to create a stable…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Simple Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Fall

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another cheap bank stock look way too cheap to ignore following their latest post-quarter…

Read more »