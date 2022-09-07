Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Are you interested in buying dividend stocks? Here are two picks that yield more than 3%!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you’re interested in building a source of passive income, it’s imperative that you start investing in dividend stocks. Great dividend stocks pay shareholders on a regular basis. However, if you want to invest in the best, then there are two characteristics that you should be looking for. First, invest in dividend stocks that increase their distribution on a yearly basis. Second, investors should look for stocks that offer dividend yields of at least 3%.

In this article, I’ll discuss two Canadian stocks that satisfy both criteria.

Start with this massive company

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is the first Canadian dividend stock that investors should consider buying today. As you may know, Telus is one of the Big Three Canadian telecom companies. In fact, alongside BCE, Telus operates the largest telecom network in the country. Its coverage area accounts for 99% of the Canadian population. At the end of 2021, Telus reported that it was supporting 9.29 million mobile phone subscriptions, 2.13 connected devices, 2.27 internet customers, and 1.27 million television subscribers.

While all of those numbers may be impressive, Telus’s business is so much more than what it does within the telecom industry. Over the years, Telus has established itself as a true competitor within the healthcare space. Today, it offers a suite of professional and personal healthcare solutions. This includes its line of electronic medical record solutions and MyCare, which is its app that allows users to connect to healthcare professionals from the comfort of their own homes. Entering this year, Telus’s healthcare business covered 20.6 million patients.

With respect to its dividend, Telus is an outstanding stock. The company has managed to increase its distribution in each of the past 17 years. Today, Telus stock offers investors a forward dividend yield of 4.50%. With its strong business supporting a healthy dividend, investors should really consider buying this stock today.

Invest in one of the Canadian banks

Investors should also consider buying shares in the Canadian banks. These companies have always been attractive to Canadians because of their massive presence within the country’s economy. For example, four of the eight largest companies in Canada (by market cap) are banks. If I could only invest in one Canadian bank, it would be Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS).

What interests me about Bank of Nova Scotia is its dedication to growing its international presence. In 2021, nearly a third of its earnings came from sources outside of Canada. In addition, in the second quarter of 2022, it appears that Bank of Nova Scotia’s international banking segment drove the company’s growth. Over that period, its international banking segment saw a 50% year-over-year increase in net income.

Bank of Nova Scotia is known for its long history of paying shareholders. It has been distributing a dividend in each of the past 189 years. Further, Bank of Nova Scotia has managed to increase its distribution over the past 11 years. The cherry on top of a great dividend may be the company’s forward dividend yield. Today, Bank of Nova Scotia stock offers investors a yield of 5.38%. This stock is a must-have in your dividend portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for a portfolio focused on total returns.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: Turn a $20,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $160,000 in 10 Years

| Robin Brown

For millennials looking to build a fortune, here's how a TFSA or RRSP portfolio could turn $20,000 into $160,000 (or…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income the Easy Way With Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is one of the easiest ways to earn passive income, especially during inflationary periods.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: 2 Attractively Priced Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two high-yielding dividend stocks are attractively priced and could be ideal for passive-income-seeking investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: Invest $3,000 Each Year for $4,204 in Monthly Retirement Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If young investors can put just $250 aside per month, they could be millionaires by the time they reach retirement!

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Chris MacDonald

These three top TSX stocks are all high-quality, blue-chip names long-term investors gearing up for retirement may want to consider.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks With Enormous Long-Term Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Today's investors need to think long-term, and these three dividend stocks have bright futures ahead.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

New investors looking for some of the best options to earn regular passive income should consider these two stocks today.

Read more »