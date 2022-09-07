Home » Investing » Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

Passive income from Dividend Aristocrats like Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is easy.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Dividend Aristocrats are my favourite type of stock. These companies have consistently increased their dividends every year for over a decade. In fact, some have been boosting dividends for multiple decades. 

This is the consistency you need to generate easy and reliable passive income for life. If that’s your target, here are the top three Dividend Aristocrats that should be on your watch list. 

Dividend Aristocrat #1

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is the gold standard for dividend stocks in Canada. It’s a natural monopoly with fantastic management. That means reliable cash flows for shareholders. 

Fortis is a utility company. With operations spread across North America and even the Caribbean, it’s one of the largest energy distributors in the world. Now, the company is investing to boost its already strong position.

By 2026, Fortis management expects to deploy $20 billion in new investments. This includes acquisitions and the development of new facilities in new regions. It also includes roughly $3.8 billion invested in green energy sources. 

These investments should safeguard Fortis’s position. It should also add incremental cash flow. In fact, Fortis expects these investments to help it expand dividends by 6% every year until 2026. 

Fortis has already increased its dividend for 48 years, so another five isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. That’s why this is a top-notch passive-income stock to keep an eye on. 

Dividend Aristocrat #2

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is another excellent Dividend Aristocrat worth keeping an eye on. Canada’s largest telecommunications company has a tight grip on the market. It’s a position that allows it to extract immense profits. 

BCE’s dominance is bad news for subscribers, who pay some of the highest data rates in the world. But it’s great news for shareholders, who have enjoyed annual dividend growth for 13 years. BCE’s current dividend yield of 5.98% is also much higher than the market average. 

The company’s ongoing investments in rural broadband and 5G should cement its position as a market leader. That means shareholders can expect several more years of dividend growth. Add this Dividend Aristocrat to your passive-income basket. 

Dividend Aristocrat #3

Investing in a Dividend Aristocrat is an easy way to make passive income. But if you’re looking for an easier path, you should consider a basket of Dividend Aristocrats. iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ) is an excellent example. 

This fund holds roughly 93 stocks that have expanded dividends for five years consecutively. The largest holding is energy giant Keyera. The portfolio also includes some real estate funds, utility companies, and bank stocks. Overall, it’s a well-diversified basket of robust dividend stocks. 

The fund currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 13 and offers a juicy 3.6% dividend yield. Add this to your passive-income radar.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and KEYERA CORP.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA and RRSP Investors: 1 Dividend Aristocrat to Buy as Others Panic

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is a Dividend Aristocrat that's fallen too hard, too fast in recent months.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield dividend stocks that can overcome the headwinds are viable options for income investors.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks for Big Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Here are a couple of blue-chip dividend stocks that are cheap and offer huge passive income for long-term investors.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend-Growth ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

These two ETFs offer strong dividend-growth potential.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX stocks such as Bank of Montreal and Suncor Energy provide significant upside potential to investors given their cheap valuations.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

| Kay Ng

Here are stocks on different ends of the risk spectrum. The bank and utility stocks are lower risk, but they…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying dividend stocks? Here are two picks that yield more than 3%!

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for a portfolio focused on total returns.

Read more »